https://sputniknews.com/20211108/sanctions-threats-on-ethiopia-counterproductive-will-hurt-people-russian-envoy-to-un-says-1090577958.html

Sanctions Threats on Ethiopia Counterproductive, Will Hurt People, Russian Envoy to UN Says

Sanctions Threats on Ethiopia Counterproductive, Will Hurt People, Russian Envoy to UN Says

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Russia believes that the threats of imposing unilateral sanctions against Ethiopia and the refusal to provide aid are... 08.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-08T23:43+0000

2021-11-08T23:43+0000

2021-11-08T23:43+0000

ethiopia

russia

conflict

us sanctions

tplf (tigray people's liberation front)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/08/1090577933_0:0:2859:1609_1920x0_80_0_0_1e8f1b51f2844763fa7cb585aade7851.jpg

On September 17, US President Joe Biden issued an executive order authorizing new sanctions on individuals and organizations involved in the escalating conflict in Ethiopia. Last week, Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman said that Washington "is prepared to pursue" the sanctions, "targeting all parties implicated."Northern Ethiopia has been engulfed by the internal conflict since October of last year, when the central government accused the PNLF of attacking a military base and launched a counter operation in Tigray. The hostilities have been going on since despite a June ceasefire.More than 1,000 people have assembled in front of the White House on Monday, including families with children and elderly individuals, to have their voices heard in support of Ethiopia’s democratically-elected government and the country’s unity and territorial integrity as well as against US-encouraged rebel forces.

ethiopia

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

ethiopia, russia, conflict, us sanctions, tplf (tigray people's liberation front)