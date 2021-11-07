Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211107/tear-gas-used-against-demonstrators-in-rennes---reports-1090537402.html
Tear Gas Used Against Demonstrators in Rennes - Reports
Tear Gas Used Against Demonstrators in Rennes - Reports
PARIS (Sputnik) - Law enforcement used tear gas and a water cannon to disperse climate protesters in the French city of Rennes, according to the Ouest-France... 07.11.2021
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/07/1090537377_0:210:3071:1937_1920x0_80_0_0_05bb09f5cd487df796c7f465aca75b27.jpg
About 1,200 demonstrators were calling for measures to tackle climate change on Saturday. The protest in Rennes was being held at the same time with climate marches in Glasgow.Ouest-France said that police tried to disperse the protesters in Rennes using tear gas and a water cannon as a warning. The law enforcement said that climate activists were joined by anti-fascists and yellow vests.Saturday was the Global Day of Action for Climate Justice. People across the world gathered for marches and rallies, amid the ongoing UN Conference on Climate Change (COP26), which is set to wrap up on November 12.
A hanging skeleton is seen during a protest organised by Extinction Rebellion to denounce the lack of measures against climate change ahead of COP26 summit in front of the Westfield Forum des Halles shopping centre, in Paris, France, October 31, 2021
A hanging skeleton is seen during a protest organised by Extinction Rebellion to denounce the lack of measures against climate change ahead of COP26 summit in front of the Westfield Forum des Halles shopping centre, in Paris, France, October 31, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.11.2021
© REUTERS / SARAH MEYSSONNIER
PARIS (Sputnik) - Law enforcement used tear gas and a water cannon to disperse climate protesters in the French city of Rennes, according to the Ouest-France newspaper.
About 1,200 demonstrators were calling for measures to tackle climate change on Saturday. The protest in Rennes was being held at the same time with climate marches in Glasgow.
Ouest-France said that police tried to disperse the protesters in Rennes using tear gas and a water cannon as a warning. The law enforcement said that climate activists were joined by anti-fascists and yellow vests.
Saturday was the Global Day of Action for Climate Justice. People across the world gathered for marches and rallies, amid the ongoing UN Conference on Climate Change (COP26), which is set to wrap up on November 12.
