Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, president of the United Arab Emirates and the ruler of Abu Dhabi, has announced sophisticated legislative reforms that provide a modern judicial framework for non-Muslims to resolve family disputes in a flexible manner.The new law consists of 20 articles divided into several chapters covering civil marriage, divorce, joint child custody, and inheritance.Youssef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, described the civil law as the first of its kind in the world, which deals with minor details regarding non-Muslims' family life. The new law also paved the way for establishing the first court dedicated to non-Muslim family matters. The law regulates the marriage procedures of foreigners before the court by introducing the concept of civil marriage based on the will of both the husband and wife.It also deals with the divorce procedures, the rights of the spouses after divorce, and the judge's discretion in assessing the wife's financial rights based on several criteria.Since November of last year, the UAE has made significant reforms to its legal system, including decriminalising alcohol consumption and lifting ban on unmarried couples living together. These changes are part of the 'Projects of the 50', a set of ambitious initiatives that are aimed at enhancing the country's economic power.
Abu Dhabi Shakes Up Family Law to Provide Greater Flexibility to Non-Muslims
The UAE has been overhauling its legal system as part of the 'Projects of the 50', a series of development and economic projects intended to accelerate the country's progress and establish its status as an ideal destination for talent and investors.
Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, president of the United Arab Emirates and the ruler of Abu Dhabi, has announced sophisticated legislative reforms that provide a modern judicial framework for non-Muslims to resolve family disputes in a flexible manner.
The new law consists of 20 articles divided into several chapters covering civil marriage, divorce, joint child custody, and inheritance.
Youssef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, described the civil law as the first of its kind in the world, which deals with minor details regarding non-Muslims' family life. The new law also paved the way for establishing the first court
dedicated to non-Muslim family matters.
"All the procedures of the new court will be bilingual in Arabic and English in order to facilitate the understanding of judicial procedures by foreigners and to improve judicial transparency," the statement issued by the Judicial Department read.
The law regulates the marriage procedures of foreigners before the court by introducing the concept of civil marriage based on the will of both the husband and wife.
It also deals with the divorce procedures, the rights of the spouses after divorce, and the judge's discretion in assessing the wife's financial rights based on several criteria.
Since November of last year, the UAE has made significant reforms
to its legal system, including decriminalising alcohol consumption and lifting ban on unmarried couples living together. These changes are part of the 'Projects of the 50', a set of ambitious initiatives that are aimed at enhancing the country's economic power.