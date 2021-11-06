https://sputniknews.com/20211106/no-laughing-matter-hyenas-at-denver-zoo-test-positive-for-covid-19-1090516117.html

No Laughing Matter: Hyenas at Denver Zoo Test Positive for COVID-19

Last month, 11 Denver Zoo lions and two tigers—Yuri and Nikita—tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, the first round of animals to contract the... 06.11.2021, Sputnik International

The Denver Zoo announced on Friday that two hyenas—22-year-old Ngozi and 23-year-old Kibo—tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 in humans. At the same time, the hyenas "have maintained normal energy levels, and interaction with enrichment and their keepers." Ngozi and Kibo's SARS-CoV-2 cases are believed to be the first confirmed in hyenas. Both hyenas are expected to make a full recovery.

