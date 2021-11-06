Registration was successful!
No Laughing Matter: Hyenas at Denver Zoo Test Positive for COVID-19
No Laughing Matter: Hyenas at Denver Zoo Test Positive for COVID-19
Last month, 11 Denver Zoo lions and two tigers—Yuri and Nikita—tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, the first round of animals to contract the disease.
The Denver Zoo announced on Friday that two hyenas—22-year-old Ngozi and 23-year-old Kibo—tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 in humans. At the same time, the hyenas "have maintained normal energy levels, and interaction with enrichment and their keepers." Ngozi and Kibo's SARS-CoV-2 cases are believed to be the first confirmed in hyenas. Both hyenas are expected to make a full recovery.
No Laughing Matter: Hyenas at Denver Zoo Test Positive for COVID-19

Evan Craighead
Last month, 11 Denver Zoo lions and two tigers—Yuri and Nikita—tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, the first round of animals to contract the disease. Since then, both Yuri and Nikita have made a complete recovery and all 11 lions are either fully recovered, or have shown decreasing viral levels, according to the zoo.
The Denver Zoo announced on Friday that two hyenas—22-year-old Ngozi and 23-year-old Kibo—tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 in humans.

"Animal Care staff describe that both animals have extremely mild symptoms, including slight lethargy, some nasal discharge and occasional coughs," the Zoo noted in a release.

At the same time, the hyenas "have maintained normal energy levels, and interaction with enrichment and their keepers."
Ngozi and Kibo's SARS-CoV-2 cases are believed to be the first confirmed in hyenas.
Both hyenas are expected to make a full recovery.
