https://sputniknews.com/20211106/health-and-environmental-experts-sound-alarm-over-thick-toxic-smog-in-delhi-after-diwali-1090525540.html

Health and Environmental Experts Sound Alarm Over Thick Toxic Smog in Delhi After Diwali

Health and Environmental Experts Sound Alarm Over Thick Toxic Smog in Delhi After Diwali

The excessive use of firecrackers during Diwali, the festival of lights, and stubble burning across Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh have created thick toxic... 06.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-06T14:30+0000

2021-11-06T14:30+0000

2021-11-06T14:30+0000

air pollution

smog

india

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105182/32/1051823284_0:95:5226:3035_1920x0_80_0_0_d848ae86686214071a4d2cb126a0ce27.jpg

Health and environment experts have taken to social media to warn people about air pollution in Delhi as scores of people report a range of health issues in the wake of Diwali. Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) on Saturday reached 533 (in the "severe" category). With airborne particulate matter (PM) at 2.5 – which can cause cardiovascular and respiratory diseases such as lung cancer – people suffering from respiratory problems have been advised to stay indoors. To reduce the air pollution, the authorities have been spraying water on roads with the help of anti-smog water tanks.Dr. Arun Mohanty, professor of cardiology at Sir Gangaram Hospital in Delhi, told ANI that the toxic smog is also dangerous for people who have recently recovered from COVID. Environmentalist Vimlendu Jha said that air pollution kills 1.5 million people every year in India, and every third child in Delhi suffers from asthma due to toxic air.Hundreds of thousands of people ignored firecracker bans across India during the festival, while the burning of stubble across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana has only compounded the problem.The three states have adopted various measures in a bid to educate farmers about the harmful effects of burning stubble. According to official data, stubble burning accounted for 36 percent of Delhi's PM 2.5 air pollution level on Friday, the highest so far this season. An AQI from 0-50 is considered '"good," 51-100 – "satisfactory," 101-200 – "moderate," 201-300 – "poor," 301-400 – "very poor," and 401-500 – "severe."

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

air pollution, smog, india