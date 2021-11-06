Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211106/alleged-mastermind-behind-attack-on-president-duque-arrested-1090533617.html
Alleged Mastermind Behind Attack on President Duque Arrested
Alleged Mastermind Behind Attack on President Duque Arrested
BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - Colombian law enforcement have arrested the suspected organizer of the attack on the helicopter of Colombian President Ivan Duque... 06.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-06T22:41+0000
2021-11-06T22:41+0000
colombia
helicopter
car bomb
revolutionary armed forces of colombia (farc)
ivan duque
defense minister
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/06/1090533567_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_7ea7fe00f7ea4353f5e9d548e8c21278.jpg
"We tracked him down and captured him. Alias ​​‘Aurelio’, the alleged mastermind of the terrorist attack on the helicopter of President @IvanDuque on June 25 in Cucuta," Molano said on Twitter on Saturday.According to the defense minister, the suspect was arrested as a result of a special operation carried out in the department of Norte de Santander, which borders Venezuela.On June 25, Duque's helicopter was shot at from the ground, though no casualties were reported. A separate attack occurred in mid-June, when over 35 military personnel were injured in a car bomb explosion at an army base in Cucuta.The Middle Magdalena Bloc of the FARC-EP (Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia - People's Army) claimed responsibility for the attacks in July.
colombia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/06/1090533567_215:0:2946:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6bce3e257bf7fd1967265ccfaa95316b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
colombia, helicopter, car bomb, revolutionary armed forces of colombia (farc), ivan duque, defense minister

Alleged Mastermind Behind Attack on President Duque Arrested

22:41 GMT 06.11.2021
© REUTERS / UESLEI MARCELINOColombia's President Ivan Duque speaks during a meeting with Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro at Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, October 19, 2021.
Colombia's President Ivan Duque speaks during a meeting with Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro at Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, October 19, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.11.2021
© REUTERS / UESLEI MARCELINO
Subscribe
BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - Colombian law enforcement have arrested the suspected organizer of the attack on the helicopter of Colombian President Ivan Duque, according to Defense Minister Diego Molano Aponte.
"We tracked him down and captured him. Alias ​​‘Aurelio’, the alleged mastermind of the terrorist attack on the helicopter of President @IvanDuque on June 25 in Cucuta," Molano said on Twitter on Saturday.
According to the defense minister, the suspect was arrested as a result of a special operation carried out in the department of Norte de Santander, which borders Venezuela.
On June 25, Duque's helicopter was shot at from the ground, though no casualties were reported. A separate attack occurred in mid-June, when over 35 military personnel were injured in a car bomb explosion at an army base in Cucuta.
The Middle Magdalena Bloc of the FARC-EP (Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia - People's Army) claimed responsibility for the attacks in July.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
22:41 GMTAlleged Mastermind Behind Attack on President Duque Arrested
22:36 GMTSome Climate Activists Detained During Protest March in Glasgow
22:30 GMTClashes With Police Reported During Protest Against Green Pass in Italy
22:17 GMTVideos: Travis Scott Continued Performing Despite 'Stop the Show' Chants Amid Festival Tragedy
22:11 GMTIran Announces Large-Scale Drill in Southern Waters, Sending Warning to 'Enemies' - Report
21:51 GMTTrump Says MAGA Voters Helped Win in Virginia, Grades Biden Admin. an 'F'
20:39 GMTAlyssa Milano Says Thought Two Miscarriages Were 'Punishment' for Abortions in Her 20s
20:34 GMTSen. Cruz Believes GOP's Recent Gains 'Foreshadow' 2022 Election, Open Prospects for 2024
20:15 GMTEstonian Soldiers Mistakenly Open Fire at UK Allies in Mali - Reports
19:30 GMTRussian Team Beats Switzerland to Win Billie Jean King Cup
19:26 GMTEU Calls for Investigation Into Death of Palestinian Teenager in Clashes With IDF
19:04 GMTWatch Yemen’s Houthi Fight to Take Key Base at the Gates of Marib City
18:54 GMTSpain Reportedly Detains 12 People That Escaped Moroccan Plane in Mallorca
18:41 GMTBerlin Will Reportedly Discuss With Taliban Return of German Diplomats to Afghanistan
18:30 GMTUS Appeals Court Freezes Biden's Vaccine Requirement for Businesses
18:10 GMTWatch Biden Boom in Anger After Being Asked Question on Cash Payments to Illegal Migrants
16:36 GMTUS Media Reveals Russian Military’s Secret Weapon
16:27 GMTZeman Wants to Personally Meet Candidates for New Czech Cabinet, Official Says
16:26 GMTTravis Scott 'Devastated' After at Least Eight People Crushed to Death at Astroworld Festival
16:24 GMT'Where's His Mask?' Netizens React to Video of Senate Majority Leader Schumer Dancing in Puerto Rico