Alleged Mastermind Behind Attack on President Duque Arrested

BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - Colombian law enforcement have arrested the suspected organizer of the attack on the helicopter of Colombian President Ivan Duque... 06.11.2021, Sputnik International

"We tracked him down and captured him. Alias ​​‘Aurelio’, the alleged mastermind of the terrorist attack on the helicopter of President @IvanDuque on June 25 in Cucuta," Molano said on Twitter on Saturday.According to the defense minister, the suspect was arrested as a result of a special operation carried out in the department of Norte de Santander, which borders Venezuela.On June 25, Duque's helicopter was shot at from the ground, though no casualties were reported. A separate attack occurred in mid-June, when over 35 military personnel were injured in a car bomb explosion at an army base in Cucuta.The Middle Magdalena Bloc of the FARC-EP (Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia - People's Army) claimed responsibility for the attacks in July.

