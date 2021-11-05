https://sputniknews.com/20211105/teenage-son-of-glenn-youngkin-attempted-to-illegally-vote-twice-in-virginia-election-1090511054.html

Teenage Son of Glenn Youngkin Attempted to Illegally Vote Twice in Virginia Election

According to election officials, on Election Day, November 5th, Youngkin’s son went to the Hickory precinct in Fairfax County, Virginia at 9:30 am and requested a ballot. He was denied a ballot due to his age and was reportedly offered a registration form to participate in future elections. Youngkin’s son turned down the gesture and reportedly left the precinct.A half-hour later, he reportedly showed up at the precinct and again requested a ballot. Again, he was turned down and offered a registration form.Notes made by election officials at the Hickory precinct, and the remarks made by Youngkin’s campaign staffer appear to be at odds.In the state of Virginia, individuals must be at least 18 years of age to vote in elections. Youngkin’s son, whose name has not been widely publicized because he is a minor, has not been charged with a crime.In Virginia, it is not reportedly a crime for ineligible voters to request a ballot, so long as they do not provide false information in the process.While Glenn Youngkin’s son is not currently facing any criminal charges, it has not been reported whether he is facing a grounding from his Dad, the governor-elect.

