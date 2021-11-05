https://sputniknews.com/20211105/narendra-modi-unveils-statue-to-hindu-philosopher-adi-guru-shankaracharya-in-run-up-to-polls-1090492335.html

Narendra Modi Unveils Statue of Hindu Philosopher Adi Guru Shankaracharya In Run-Up to Polls

Adi Guru Shankaracharya was an 8th century Indian seer, philosopher and theologian whose works had a strong impact on the doctrine of Advaita Vedanta, a school... 05.11.2021, Sputnik International

Months ahead of legislative polls in India's Uttarakhand state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday unveiled a 12ft statue of Hindu spiritual leader Adi Guru Shankaracharya in Kedarnath.Located in Rudraprayag District, the town is a famous Hindu pilgrimage centre and is visited by disciples from all over the world to worship Lord Shiva at Kedarnath Temple. On Friday, Modi also inaugurated a rebuilt "Samadhi" (final resting place or memorial) of the revered seer damaged during the 2013 floods. "I have regularly reviewed redevelopment works at Kedarnath from Delhi. I reviewed progress of different work being carried out here through drone footage,” Modi added.It was one of Modi's most inspiring projects which was made by Mysuru-based sculptor Arun Shilpi.The statue is made from chlorite schist known for its impermeability to rain, sun and harsh weather. A total of 120 tonnes of stone was needed to carve the statue.Prime Minister Modi has a number of infrastructure works planned for Uttarakhand state, including roads connecting the four popular pilgrimage sites or "Char Dhams", and a ropeway near Hemkund Sahib to ease access for devotees.

