Photo: Over 100 Firefighters Descend on California Shopping Center to Battle Massive Blaze

Photo: Over 100 Firefighters Descend on California Shopping Center to Battle Massive Blaze

An alert issued by the Los Angeles Fire Department details that over 100 firefighters have responded to a scene in the Koreatown area, and that no injuries...

A massive fire has consumed a shopping center in the Koreatown area of Los Angeles, California, the state's fire department confirmed late Thursday.Officials detailed in a news alert that the structural fire was reported at 6:40 p.m., local time, and that the first batch of emergency responders had "opened a hole in the roof" that prompted a "heavy fire showing."No injuries caused by the blaze have been reported by first responders.Local media reported that the blaze enveloped a one-story, L-shaped strip mall on 207 S. Vermont Ave. Approximately 103 firefighters are said to be working to contain and extinguish the fire, which has been issued a "greater alarm status" by officials.Ryder Christ, a content producer for news station KTLA, reported that a "boom" was heard in downtown Los Angeles as well; however, it remains unclear whether the two incidents are related.

