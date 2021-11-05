Registration was successful!
Photo: Over 100 Firefighters Descend on California Shopping Center to Battle Massive Blaze
Photo: Over 100 Firefighters Descend on California Shopping Center to Battle Massive Blaze
An alert issued by the Los Angeles Fire Department details that over 100 firefighters have responded to a scene in the Koreatown area, and that no injuries... 05.11.2021, Sputnik International
A massive fire has consumed a shopping center in the Koreatown area of Los Angeles, California, the state's fire department confirmed late Thursday.Officials detailed in a news alert that the structural fire was reported at 6:40 p.m., local time, and that the first batch of emergency responders had "opened a hole in the roof" that prompted a "heavy fire showing."No injuries caused by the blaze have been reported by first responders.Local media reported that the blaze enveloped a one-story, L-shaped strip mall on 207 S. Vermont Ave. Approximately 103 firefighters are said to be working to contain and extinguish the fire, which has been issued a "greater alarm status" by officials.Ryder Christ, a content producer for news station KTLA, reported that a "boom" was heard in downtown Los Angeles as well; however, it remains unclear whether the two incidents are related.
california, blaze

Photo: Over 100 Firefighters Descend on California Shopping Center to Battle Massive Blaze

02:43 GMT 05.11.2021 (Updated: 03:21 GMT 05.11.2021)
Screenshot captures members of the Los Angeles Fire Department collectively working to extinguish a massive blaze in Koreatown. Approximately 103 firefighters were reported as being on site.
Screenshot captures members of the Los Angeles Fire Department collectively working to extinguish a massive blaze in Koreatown. Approximately 103 firefighters were reported as being on site. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.11.2021
© Screenshot/KTLA
Gaby Arancibia
An alert issued by the Los Angeles Fire Department details that over 100 firefighters have responded to a scene in the Koreatown area, and that no injuries have been reported.
A massive fire has consumed a shopping center in the Koreatown area of Los Angeles, California, the state's fire department confirmed late Thursday.
Officials detailed in a news alert that the structural fire was reported at 6:40 p.m., local time, and that the first batch of emergency responders had "opened a hole in the roof" that prompted a "heavy fire showing."
No injuries caused by the blaze have been reported by first responders.
Local media reported that the blaze enveloped a one-story, L-shaped strip mall on 207 S. Vermont Ave. Approximately 103 firefighters are said to be working to contain and extinguish the fire, which has been issued a "greater alarm status" by officials.
"Firefighters are off the roof of the building involved due to a loss of structural integrity," a second alert issued by the Los Angeles Fire Department reads. "This is now a defensive operation and crews are working to defend exposed buildings."
Ryder Christ, a content producer for news station KTLA, reported that a "boom" was heard in downtown Los Angeles as well; however, it remains unclear whether the two incidents are related.
