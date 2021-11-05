https://sputniknews.com/20211105/abiy-ahmed-plays-role-of-darth-vader-as-ethiopian-rebel-alliance-set-their-sights-on-addis-ababa-1090500834.html

Abiy Ahmed Plays Role of Darth Vader as Ethiopian Rebel Alliance Set Their Sights on Addis Ababa

Abiy Ahmed Plays Role of Darth Vader as Ethiopian Rebel Alliance Set Their Sights on Addis Ababa

November 2020

Nine groups in Ethiopia have agreed to form a rebel alliance to take on Abiy Ahmed’s government as the country’s conflict becomes a civil war in all but name.Abiy, who ironically won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2019, might have bitten off more than he chew when he launched an offensive against the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) a year ago.The TPLF retreated initially but then went on the attack against government forces and Amhara militiamen.Ethiopian troops have now pulled out of Tigray entirely but the TPLF is pursuing them southwards and is only 200 miles from Addis Ababa.The TPLF, the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) and seven other groups agreed to "collaborate and join forces" against Abiy's government and will sign a formal agreement in Washington, DC later on Friday, 5 November.The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, has called on both sides to sit down and negotiate but neither side is listening.The TPLF said it was running "joint operations" with the OLA, which predicted Addis Ababa could fall within weeks.In 1991, the TPLF were at the forefront of another rebel alliance - the Ethiopian People's Revolutionary Democratic Front - which brought down the left-wing government of Haile Mengistu Mariam, who fled into exile in Zimbabwe.A Tigrayan elite dominated Ethiopia for the next two decades but in recent years the Amhara - the country’s second biggest tribe - have asserted their dominance under Abiy Ahmed.Ethiopia’s biggest ethnic group, the Oromo, have been fighting domination by the government in Addis Ababa and the OLA have now sided with the TPLF.Abiy's government has described the conflict as "an existential war" but it has become all too real for the residents of the Amhara region, where most of the fighting is taking place.Abiy has insisted the TPLF was "encircled" and close to defeat but the Ethiopians claimed a false victory a year ago, only for the Tigrayans to go on the offensive and force them to retreat.Despite claiming the TPLF were on the verge of defeat the Ethiopian defence ministry has called on veterans to re-enlist in the armed forces "to safeguard the country from a conspiracy to disintegrate it."

