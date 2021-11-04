https://sputniknews.com/20211104/top-three-naval-commanders-of-us-submarine-that-struck-seamount-relieved-of-duty-service-reveals-1090481794.html

Top Three Naval Commanders Of US Submarine That Struck Seamount Relieved of Duty, Service Reveals

Top Three Naval Commanders Of US Submarine That Struck Seamount Relieved of Duty, Service Reveals

Three top commanders of USS Connecticut were relieved of duty Thursday due to "loss of confidence" after the US submarine hit a seamount while operating in... 04.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-04T19:41+0000

2021-11-04T19:41+0000

2021-11-04T20:22+0000

south china sea

us navy

china

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/07/1089750238_0:17:3001:1705_1920x0_80_0_0_15332860e005e5f191cf29db2bd1ad4a.jpg

The incident that resulted in 11 crew members of the American nuclear-powered submarine Connecticut injured, occurred after the nuclear attack submarine collided with an "uncharted seamount" in the South China Sea in early October. As a result, the submarine's ballast tanks were severely damaged, prompting the USS Connecticut to an immediate shift in route to a "week-long voyage" to Guam. The reliefs follow the completion of the investigation into the October 2 collision, and after Chinese Defence Ministry raised concerns over the incident, demanding that Washington provide the full details of the accident. US Navy Honorable Carlos Del Toro said Thursday in a tweet shared by National Security Correspondent Jeff Seldin that "he's confident with the investigation," which is set to relieve concerns and misunderstandings. Captain John Witte will assume duties as interim Commanding Officer while Commander Joe Sammur will assume duties as interim Executive Officer. USS Connecticut remains in Guam while undergoing damage assessment overseen by Naval Systems Command, and will return to Bremerton, Washington for repairs, the Navy announced Thursday.

Francesco Slossel Invece che cercare capri espiatori non farebbero meglio a starsene dalle loro parti? 1

guillaume Any minority or woke hires in those "top" three? 0

2

south china sea

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Adriana Montes https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089141767_0:89:1270:1359_100x100_80_0_0_83cb4d432e11a31f4608d8cb59ecf006.jpg

Adriana Montes https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089141767_0:89:1270:1359_100x100_80_0_0_83cb4d432e11a31f4608d8cb59ecf006.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Adriana Montes https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089141767_0:89:1270:1359_100x100_80_0_0_83cb4d432e11a31f4608d8cb59ecf006.jpg

south china sea, us navy, china