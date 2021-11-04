https://sputniknews.com/20211104/researchers-discover-covid-proteins-that-cause-strokes-and-heart-attacks--1090463903.html

Researchers Discover COVID Proteins That Cause Strokes and Heart Attacks

Researchers Discover COVID Proteins That Cause Strokes and Heart Attacks

A team of researchers in Israel have pinpointed the proteins in COVID-19 that cause heart attacks and strokes, an accomplishment that the researchers hope will... 04.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-04T03:50+0000

2021-11-04T03:50+0000

2021-11-04T04:04+0000

israel

science

covid-19

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/12/1082662119_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_10909e857e82f05a5980aa6d1752ff0f.jpg

According to Dr Ben Maoz of Tel Aviv University, one of the authors of the study, the "coronavirus isn't the purely respiratory disease we first thought, and we have identified the proteins that put patients at increased risk of stroke, heart attack, and other problems associated with the vascular system".COVID-19, or SARS-CoV-2, is comprised of 29 proteins, of which five lead to vascular issues. To discover this, the researchers created a simulation of a human vascular system and observed the impact of all 29 proteins. From there, they were able to determine which proteins interacted with the vascular system and how.The discovery could lead to new therapeutics and treatments for patients suffering from the deadly respiratory disease.

Nevi'im Does the vaccines, which replicate the virus, also effect the vascular system? I have buried people, and heard locally of others ,who had minor safe cardiac surgery and were vaccinated against COVID-19 and died of a heart failure! 0

1

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Nevin Brown

Nevin Brown

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Nevin Brown

israel, science, covid-19