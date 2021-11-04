Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211104/researchers-discover-covid-proteins-that-cause-strokes-and-heart-attacks--1090463903.html
Researchers Discover COVID Proteins That Cause Strokes and Heart Attacks
Researchers Discover COVID Proteins That Cause Strokes and Heart Attacks
A team of researchers in Israel have pinpointed the proteins in COVID-19 that cause heart attacks and strokes, an accomplishment that the researchers hope will... 04.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-04T03:50+0000
2021-11-04T04:04+0000
israel
science
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/12/1082662119_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_10909e857e82f05a5980aa6d1752ff0f.jpg
According to Dr Ben Maoz of Tel Aviv University, one of the authors of the study, the "coronavirus isn't the purely respiratory disease we first thought, and we have identified the proteins that put patients at increased risk of stroke, heart attack, and other problems associated with the vascular system".COVID-19, or SARS-CoV-2, is comprised of 29 proteins, of which five lead to vascular issues. To discover this, the researchers created a simulation of a human vascular system and observed the impact of all 29 proteins. From there, they were able to determine which proteins interacted with the vascular system and how.The discovery could lead to new therapeutics and treatments for patients suffering from the deadly respiratory disease.
Does the vaccines, which replicate the virus, also effect the vascular system? I have buried people, and heard locally of others ,who had minor safe cardiac surgery and were vaccinated against COVID-19 and died of a heart failure!
0
1
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Nevin Brown
Nevin Brown
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/12/1082662119_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_de6878edf2c9e41aff857a551fcc73f5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
israel, science, covid-19

Researchers Discover COVID Proteins That Cause Strokes and Heart Attacks

03:50 GMT 04.11.2021 (Updated: 04:04 GMT 04.11.2021)
© AFP 2021 / TAUSEEF MUSTAFAA doctor wearing a hazmat suit holds a tube containig a sample for testing the COVID-19 coronavirus during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Srinagar on April 30, 2020.
A doctor wearing a hazmat suit holds a tube containig a sample for testing the COVID-19 coronavirus during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Srinagar on April 30, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / TAUSEEF MUSTAFA
Subscribe
Nevin Brown
All materials
A team of researchers in Israel have pinpointed the proteins in COVID-19 that cause heart attacks and strokes, an accomplishment that the researchers hope will help spur the development of new drugs.
According to Dr Ben Maoz of Tel Aviv University, one of the authors of the study, the "coronavirus isn't the purely respiratory disease we first thought, and we have identified the proteins that put patients at increased risk of stroke, heart attack, and other problems associated with the vascular system".
COVID-19, or SARS-CoV-2, is comprised of 29 proteins, of which five lead to vascular issues. To discover this, the researchers created a simulation of a human vascular system and observed the impact of all 29 proteins. From there, they were able to determine which proteins interacted with the vascular system and how.

"What we found is these specific proteins make your vasculature more leaky", Maoz said in a description of how the five proteins interfere with the normal function of the vascular system. "The tubes become more porous and cannot hold liquid as you would hope".

The discovery could lead to new therapeutics and treatments for patients suffering from the deadly respiratory disease.
120000
Discuss
Popular comments
Does the vaccines, which replicate the virus, also effect the vascular system? I have buried people, and heard locally of others ,who had minor safe cardiac surgery and were vaccinated against COVID-19 and died of a heart failure!
NNevi'im
4 November, 07:18 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
04:00 GMT'Play Hard, Study Hard': Taiwanese Math Teacher Turns Pornhub Into Tutor's Cash Cow
03:50 GMTResearchers Discover COVID Proteins That Cause Strokes and Heart Attacks
03:37 GMTAncient Exploding Comet Created Glassy Rock Patches in Chilean Desert
03:18 GMT5.7-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Indonesia, USGS Reveals
03:15 GMTDem Loss in Virginia Governor Race Hurts Biden's Image, Shows Voters Disillusioned
02:37 GMTFAA Chief: Boeing Has 'More Work to Do' After Resetting Relationship With Federal Aviation Admin
01:15 GMTUS Congress Passes RENACER Act to Sanction Nicaragua Ahead of Elections Sandinistas Expected to Win
01:10 GMTUS Actress Jennifer Garner Sparks Engagement Rumours After Sporting Diamond Ring on Instagram Live
00:57 GMTUS Authorises Boeing to Build Internet Network in Space With 132 Satellites - Regulator
00:45 GMTMoldova's Prime Minister Calls Negotiations With Russia's Gazprom 'Cruel Game'
00:38 GMTFed Chairman Vows to Keep US Inflation Under Control for Those Living Paycheck-to-Paycheck
00:24 GMTBiden: Passage of Social Spending Bill Could Have 'Maybe' Helped McAuliffe Win in Virginia
Yesterday3 Women Dead, 2 Injured After 'Mass Shooting' in Norfolk, Virginia
YesterdayAmerican Footballer Henry Ruggs Was Driving 156 MPH in Crash That Killed Woman And Dog
YesterdayPolitical Waves: What the Virginia Governor Race Means for the Democratic Agenda
YesterdayPentagon Watchdog Reportedly Finds No Misconduct in US Strike That Killed 10 Civilians in Kabul
YesterdayDiva Defense: Lady Gaga Reveals She Wore Bulletproof Dress to Biden Inauguration
YesterdayDemocratic Governor Phil Murphy Wins Re-election in New Jersey - Reports
YesterdayFlorida Governor DeSantis Labels Biden's Cabinet 'Brandon Administration'
YesterdayLabour Party Loses Control of Member Data in Major ‘Cyber Incident’