Top UK Medical Expert Warns COVID Crisis is 'Long Way From Over' as He Quits Pandemic Advisory Body
12:20 GMT 03.11.2021 (Updated: 12:46 GMT 03.11.2021)
CC BY 4.0 / Wellcome Trust, Wellcome Images / Jeremy Farrar
This summer Sir Jeremy Farrar revealed that he was "seriously considered resigning" from his post at the helm of SAGE in September of 2020 in protest against the government's decision not to introduce a lockdown as cases were rising in the United Kingdom because of the newly opened economy.
Sir Jeremy Farrar has announced his resignation from the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) - an independent body which has been advising UK authorities on the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic. The top medical expert also warned that the COVID-19 crisis is "a long way from over".
"The high levels of transmission seen in the UK remain concerning, but I stepped down as a participant of SAGE knowing ministers had been provided with most of the key science advice needed over the winter months", he wrote.
According to Sky News, the top medical expert has been advocating for a "vaccine plus" strategy to curb infection. The plan envisaged more mask wearing, continued coronavirus testing, and ventilation. Boris Johnson's government has declined to adopt such a strategy and instead chosen more relaxed guidance.
The Labour Party has described Farrar's resignation as a serious "blow revealing the level of concern about the government's mishandling of the pandemic".
Farrar's resignation comes as infections in the United Kingdom have been on the rise again. On 2 November, Britain witnessed almost 34,000 cases, with the number of hospital admissions for the past seven days increasing to 2.5 percent, official data showed.
His departure also comes a month after an inquiry conducted by several MPs revealed that the government's slow response during the early days of the pandemic cost thousands of lives. The report criticised the delayed decision to introduce a lockdown.
This summer, Farrar revealed that he had "seriously considered resigning" in September 2020 in protest against the government's decision not to introduce a further lockdown. "The absence of a decision is a decision in itself", he wrote in his book.
Announcing his resignation, he revealed he left SAGE at the end of October because he wanted to focus on the work of the Wellcome Trust, a charitable foundation focused on healthcare, which he heads. He thanked his colleagues and praised the board's work.
"Throughout this crisis, Sage has provided vital evidence, and independent, expert, transparent advice to support the UK response, often under huge pressure", the expert wrote.