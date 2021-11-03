https://sputniknews.com/20211103/new-zealand-australia-ratify-biggest-free-trade-agreement-with-asean-1090447820.html

New Zealand, Australia Ratify Biggest Free Trade Agreement With ASEAN

New Zealand, Australia Ratify Biggest Free Trade Agreement With ASEAN

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - New Zealand and Australia have ratified the multilateral trade agreement, considered one of the largest in the world, Wellington's Minister... 03.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-03T13:26+0000

2021-11-03T13:26+0000

2021-11-03T13:26+0000

new zealand

asean

australia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1d/1081919971_0:0:1280:721_1920x0_80_0_0_c28eaf9a2e154548559d8895f37dbadb.jpg

The mammoth Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Agreement spans a market of 2.2 billion people with a combined size of US$26.2 trillion or 30% of the world’s GDP, according to the official RCEP website.The participants are the 10 members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and their five free trade agreement partners: Australia, China, Japan, New Zealand and South Korea.The RCEP takes over half of New Zealand's exports. In particular, the agreement provides a single set of trade and investment rules across the entire RCEP region.Under negotiation since 2013, RCEP`s aim is the creation of an integrated market, facilitating products and services circulation across the Asia-Pacific region. The agreement is supposed to eliminate tariffs and quotas in over 65% of traded goods and improve market access.

new zealand

australia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

new zealand, asean, australia