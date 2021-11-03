Imran Khan Vows 'Biggest Welfare Package in Pakistan's History' to Ward-off Economic Woes

Registration was successful!
BREAKING NEWS: Democratic Governor Phil Murphy Wins Re-election in New Jersey - Reports
On Wednesday, Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the PKR 120 billion relief package would save 130 million people from the negative effects of inflation. Under the subsidy program, these vulnerable people will purchase flour and pulses at 30 percent lower prices for the next six months. Addressing the nation, Khan blamed previous governments for the economic crisis and thanked Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and China for providing the help to save Pakistan from default."When you say petrol is expensive, it is the cheapest in Pakistan, but we will have to increase the price because otherwise our deficit will increase, and we will be further burdened by debt," he said. Pakistan has witnessed several protests in the past year as people complain to the government about costly fuel and flour."I request the two big families to bring half of the money they looted and took outside [to Pakistan]. Even if they bring half [the money], I promise you and the nation that I will slash the prices of all food items by half," Khan said, in a verbal plea to the families of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari.A World Bank report said that despite slowing to 8.9% in 2021 from 10.7% in 2020, consumer price inflation remained elevated – primarily because of high food prices. The World Bank detailed how inflation disproportionately impacts poorer households that must spend a larger share of their income on food items. Last week, Saudi Arabia announced $3 billion in financial support and $1.2bn to $1.5bn worth of oil supplies on deferred payments.
21:48 GMT 03.11.2021
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan arrives for the Global Refugee Forum at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, December 17, 2019
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan arrives for the Global Refugee Forum at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, December 17, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.11.2021
© REUTERS / DENIS BALIBOUSE
The PKR 120 billion ($705 million) relief package was announced as the Imran Khan-led government faces severe criticism from the opposition over record-high fuel and food prices. The Pakistan Muslim League (N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) have held countrywide protests over what they call "unprecedented inflation."
