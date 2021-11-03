https://sputniknews.com/20211103/hispanic-democrats-remain-split-on-immigration-policy-in-bidens-social-spending-bill-1090431469.html

Hispanic Democrats Remain Split on Immigration Policy in Biden's Social Spending Bill

Hispanic Democrats Remain Split on Immigration Policy in Biden's Social Spending Bill

The Congressional Hispanic Caucus (CHC), with 32 voting members in Congress, has not unified on an immigration policy as a part of the social spending bill. 03.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-03T03:01+0000

2021-11-03T03:01+0000

2021-11-03T02:58+0000

democrats

hispanics

spending bill

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1c/1089499108_0:0:3077:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_34db9481b16293456cc3ab045aa9d87c.jpg

The group holds significant voting power, as Democrats hold a slim majority in the House and need every vote in the Senate, but have not pushed for a unified immigration policy for the Biden administration's social spending bill.The concern among some in the CHC is reportedly the fragility of passing the wide-ranging bill itself. Rep. Lucille Roybal Allard (D-CA) described the difficulty in making immigration policy a deal-breaker.Members of the CHC are not punting on immigration reform, however. While some have opted for a more flexible approach, others have made it clear that they won’t support the bill unless it contains clear solutions on immigration.Reps. Adriano Espaillat (D-NY), Jesús García (D-IL) and Lou Correa (D-CA.) have refused to vote for any reconciliation bill without immigration provisions. One of the problems that Democrats have faced has been the Senate parliamentarian.The social spending bill is attempting to be passed through the process of reconciliation, allowing the Senate to pass budget-related bills with a simple majority, dodging a potential filibuster. The Senate parliamentarian determines what can and cannot be done through reconciliation. Thus far, two proposals have been rejected that would have granted legal permanent residence to millions of foreign nationals.Hispanic Democrats want to include some form of immigration reform in the social spending bill, with Espaillat saying, "I think that you know we all want to see some level of immigration reform."

vot tak Hispanic is a very loaded term with regard to Latin American people. It is a favored term of the right, while normal people use latinos instead. The american domiciled latinos tend to lean right. 0

1

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Nevin Brown

Nevin Brown

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Nevin Brown

democrats, hispanics, spending bill