Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211103/hispanic-democrats-remain-split-on-immigration-policy-in-bidens-social-spending-bill-1090431469.html
Hispanic Democrats Remain Split on Immigration Policy in Biden's Social Spending Bill
Hispanic Democrats Remain Split on Immigration Policy in Biden's Social Spending Bill
The Congressional Hispanic Caucus (CHC), with 32 voting members in Congress, has not unified on an immigration policy as a part of the social spending bill. 03.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-03T03:01+0000
2021-11-03T02:58+0000
democrats
hispanics
spending bill
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1c/1089499108_0:0:3077:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_34db9481b16293456cc3ab045aa9d87c.jpg
The group holds significant voting power, as Democrats hold a slim majority in the House and need every vote in the Senate, but have not pushed for a unified immigration policy for the Biden administration's social spending bill.The concern among some in the CHC is reportedly the fragility of passing the wide-ranging bill itself. Rep. Lucille Roybal Allard (D-CA) described the difficulty in making immigration policy a deal-breaker.Members of the CHC are not punting on immigration reform, however. While some have opted for a more flexible approach, others have made it clear that they won’t support the bill unless it contains clear solutions on immigration.Reps. Adriano Espaillat (D-NY), Jesús García (D-IL) and Lou Correa (D-CA.) have refused to vote for any reconciliation bill without immigration provisions. One of the problems that Democrats have faced has been the Senate parliamentarian.The social spending bill is attempting to be passed through the process of reconciliation, allowing the Senate to pass budget-related bills with a simple majority, dodging a potential filibuster. The Senate parliamentarian determines what can and cannot be done through reconciliation. Thus far, two proposals have been rejected that would have granted legal permanent residence to millions of foreign nationals.Hispanic Democrats want to include some form of immigration reform in the social spending bill, with Espaillat saying, "I think that you know we all want to see some level of immigration reform."
Hispanic is a very loaded term with regard to Latin American people. It is a favored term of the right, while normal people use latinos instead. The american domiciled latinos tend to lean right.
0
1
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Nevin Brown
Nevin Brown
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1c/1089499108_346:0:3077:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_cdf575c79cc15d829d543d071810d1d8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
democrats, hispanics, spending bill

Hispanic Democrats Remain Split on Immigration Policy in Biden's Social Spending Bill

03:01 GMT 03.11.2021
© REUTERS / Erin ScottThe dome of the U.S. Capitol Building is seen as the sun sets on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 26, 2019
The dome of the U.S. Capitol Building is seen as the sun sets on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 26, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.11.2021
© REUTERS / Erin Scott
Subscribe
Nevin Brown
All materials
The Congressional Hispanic Caucus (CHC), with 32 voting members in Congress, has not unified on an immigration policy as a part of the social spending bill.
The group holds significant voting power, as Democrats hold a slim majority in the House and need every vote in the Senate, but have not pushed for a unified immigration policy for the Biden administration's social spending bill.
The concern among some in the CHC is reportedly the fragility of passing the wide-ranging bill itself. Rep. Lucille Roybal Allard (D-CA) described the difficulty in making immigration policy a deal-breaker.
“If you look at the bill, I mean, pre-K, home health care, child tax credit [...] any one of those pieces of that legislation, it would be an incredible achievement to pass any one of those,” Allard said, adding, “and to bring all that down for something that is not possible; to me, it doesn't make sense.”
Members of the CHC are not punting on immigration reform, however. While some have opted for a more flexible approach, others have made it clear that they won’t support the bill unless it contains clear solutions on immigration.
Reps. Adriano Espaillat (D-NY), Jesús García (D-IL) and Lou Correa (D-CA.) have refused to vote for any reconciliation bill without immigration provisions. One of the problems that Democrats have faced has been the Senate parliamentarian.
The social spending bill is attempting to be passed through the process of reconciliation, allowing the Senate to pass budget-related bills with a simple majority, dodging a potential filibuster. The Senate parliamentarian determines what can and cannot be done through reconciliation. Thus far, two proposals have been rejected that would have granted legal permanent residence to millions of foreign nationals.
Hispanic Democrats want to include some form of immigration reform in the social spending bill, with Espaillat saying, "I think that you know we all want to see some level of immigration reform."
000000
Discuss
Popular comments
Hispanic is a very loaded term with regard to Latin American people. It is a favored term of the right, while normal people use latinos instead. The american domiciled latinos tend to lean right.
vtvot tak
3 November, 06:40 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
04:08 GMT'Stab in the Back': French Ambassador to Australia Says 'Deceit' Over AUKUS Deal 'Was Intentional'
04:00 GMTRoger Stone Weighs In on Possible 2024 Trump Campaign, VA Gubernatorial Election Results
03:50 GMTUS Marshals to Remove 400 Inmates From DC Jail After Prisoners Left in Unacceptable Conditions
03:28 GMTStrong Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Rattles Central Chile - EMSC
03:01 GMTHispanic Democrats Remain Split on Immigration Policy in Biden's Social Spending Bill
02:15 GMTMinneapolis Residents Vote Against Abolishing Police Department - Preliminary Results
02:00 GMTTrailblazing VR Project Offers Quest for Truth Into Nazi Crimes During WWII
01:51 GMTA Hangover Cure for the Ages: Byzantine-Era Gold Ring Discovered at Israeli Winery
00:52 GMTIsraeli Aircraft Conduct Strike in Damascus Outskirts, Syrian State Media Claims
YesterdaySomalia Kicks Off Much-Delayed Elections for Federal Parliament’s Lower House
YesterdayVirginia Beach Pastor Arrested in Solicitation of Prostitution Charge
YesterdayUS DoJ Files Antitrust Lawsuit to Block Penguin Random House's Acquisition of Rival Simon & Schuster
YesterdayLive Updates: Americans Hit Polls Across Several US States in Preview of 2022 Midterm Elections
YesterdayPremier League Quarterly Review: Three Stories to Follow Over Remainder of 2021 Season
YesterdayDreamin' Joe
YesterdayNew Jersey ACLU Suing to Extend Voting Hours Over 'Technical Issues' and 'Delays'
YesterdayCNN Analyst Compares 'Let's Go Brandon' Jibe to Nazi and Daesh Slogans
YesterdayBiden Says Democrat McAuliffe Will Win Virginia Race for Governor
YesterdayUS Senators Eager to Know Carbon Footprint of Biden’s Trip to Climate Summit – Letter
YesterdayUS Navy’s Zumwalt Stealth Destroyers Will Replace Rapid-Fire Guns With Hypersonic Missiles - Report