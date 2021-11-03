Registration was successful!
Diva Defense: Lady Gaga Reveals She Wore Bulletproof Dress to Biden Inauguration
Diva Defense: Lady Gaga Reveals She Wore Bulletproof Dress to Biden Inauguration
Back in January, Grammy-award-winning singer-songwriter Lady Gaga, real name Stefani Germanotta, donned a custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture look, accented with... 03.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-03T22:55+0000
2021-11-03T22:52+0000
lady gaga
joe biden
us presidential inauguration
second amendment
us gun laws
Lady Gaga is no stranger to eclectic fashion choices, but according to the "Bad Romance" singer, her dress - made by American fashion designer and Schiaparelli creative director Daniel Roseberry - for Biden's January 20 inauguration was high-end, fashion-forward and functional. "That has to be one of the proudest days of my whole life," said the 35-year-old singer and actor, recounting the event to British Vogue in an interview published on Tuesday. "Like many people in America, I felt a deep fear when Trump was president, and ushering 45 out and 46 in is something I'll be able to tell my children all about.""When I was at the Capitol, the day before the inauguration, I remember walking around and looking for evidence of the insurrection," she said, referring to the January 6 storming of the US Capitol building, which immediately resulted in five deaths. Roseberry, who designed the French haute couture look, called the look a "love letter" to America. "As an American living in Paris, this ensemble is a love letter to the country I miss so dearly and to a performer whose artistry I have so long admired," Roseberry said in a statement obtained by Harper's Bazaar. We will have to assume his love letter referred not only to the bulletproof lining of the garment.
Evan Craighead
Back in January, Grammy-award-winning singer-songwriter Lady Gaga, real name Stefani Germanotta, donned a custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture look, accented with a gilded dove of peace brooch and a simple pair of Cornelia James leather gloves for her performance of the national anthem at US President Joe Biden's presidential inauguration ceremony.
Lady Gaga is no stranger to eclectic fashion choices, but according to the "Bad Romance" singer, her dress - made by American fashion designer and Schiaparelli creative director Daniel Roseberry - for Biden's January 20 inauguration was high-end, fashion-forward and functional.
"That has to be one of the proudest days of my whole life," said the 35-year-old singer and actor, recounting the event to British Vogue in an interview published on Tuesday. "Like many people in America, I felt a deep fear when Trump was president, and ushering 45 out and 46 in is something I’ll be able to tell my children all about."
"Singing in a Schiaparelli bulletproof dress," she revealed. "I don’t know if people know this about me, but if I weren’t who I am today, I would have been a combat journalist. That was one of my dreams."
"When I was at the Capitol, the day before the inauguration, I remember walking around and looking for evidence of the insurrection," she said, referring to the January 6 storming of the US Capitol building, which immediately resulted in five deaths.
Roseberry, who designed the French haute couture look, called the look a "love letter" to America.
"As an American living in Paris, this ensemble is a love letter to the country I miss so dearly and to a performer whose artistry I have so long admired," Roseberry said in a statement obtained by Harper's Bazaar.
We will have to assume his love letter referred not only to the bulletproof lining of the garment.
002100
