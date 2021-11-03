https://sputniknews.com/20211103/diva-defense-lady-gaga-reveals-she-wore-bulletproof-dress-to-biden-inauguration--1090459875.html

Diva Defense: Lady Gaga Reveals She Wore Bulletproof Dress to Biden Inauguration

Lady Gaga is no stranger to eclectic fashion choices, but according to the "Bad Romance" singer, her dress - made by American fashion designer and Schiaparelli creative director Daniel Roseberry - for Biden's January 20 inauguration was high-end, fashion-forward and functional. "That has to be one of the proudest days of my whole life," said the 35-year-old singer and actor, recounting the event to British Vogue in an interview published on Tuesday. "Like many people in America, I felt a deep fear when Trump was president, and ushering 45 out and 46 in is something I’ll be able to tell my children all about.""When I was at the Capitol, the day before the inauguration, I remember walking around and looking for evidence of the insurrection," she said, referring to the January 6 storming of the US Capitol building, which immediately resulted in five deaths. Roseberry, who designed the French haute couture look, called the look a "love letter" to America. "As an American living in Paris, this ensemble is a love letter to the country I miss so dearly and to a performer whose artistry I have so long admired," Roseberry said in a statement obtained by Harper's Bazaar. We will have to assume his love letter referred not only to the bulletproof lining of the garment.

