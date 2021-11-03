Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211103/biden-refutes-reports-about-payments-of-450000-to-separated-illegal-immigrant-families-1090459025.html
Biden Refutes Reports About Payments of $450,000 to Separated Illegal Immigrant Families
Biden Refutes Reports About Payments of $450,000 to Separated Illegal Immigrant Families
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden on Wednesday has denied recent reports claiming that his administration was considering to compensate the illegal... 03.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-03T21:15+0000
2021-11-03T21:12+0000
us-mexico border
immigrants
lawsuit
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1d/1090330223_0:83:801:533_1920x0_80_0_0_8b0b67c04d271e6b78eb2cbc3cdc0e2a.jpg
“That’s not going to happen,” Biden said when asked to confirm the recent reports.Last week, the Wall Street Journal reported that the US departments of Justice, Homeland Security and Health and Human Services are considering the proposal to resolve lawsuits filed on behalf of parents and children who allegedly suffered psychological trauma as a result of family separation.According to the report, the payouts could come close to $1 million per impacted family, with a total payout of more than $1 billion to roughly 5,500 children who were separated from their families after crossing the US border with Mexico.The settlement discussions have been the subject of backlash with government lawyers viewing the payouts as excessive for people who broke the law by illegally crossing the US border. Some lawyers involved in the discussions have said the payouts could be greater than those received by some of the families of September 11, 2001, terror attacks victims.
https://sputniknews.com/20211101/trump-claims-nearly-12-million-immigrants-may-have-come-to-us-illegally-over-past-year-1090392798.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1d/1090330223_22:0:733:533_1920x0_80_0_0_ac2319df8bb038c3bbf067bbb18d4c9f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us-mexico border, immigrants, lawsuit

Biden Refutes Reports About Payments of $450,000 to Separated Illegal Immigrant Families

21:15 GMT 03.11.2021
© REUTERS / Jose Luis GonzalezMembers of the Mexican National Guard stand near the border fence between Mexico and the U.S. in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico July 6, 2019. REUTERS
Members of the Mexican National Guard stand near the border fence between Mexico and the U.S. in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico July 6, 2019. REUTERS - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.11.2021
© REUTERS / Jose Luis Gonzalez
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden on Wednesday has denied recent reports claiming that his administration was considering to compensate the illegal immigrants who were separated with their families after being apprehended with up to $450,000.
“That’s not going to happen,” Biden said when asked to confirm the recent reports.
Last week, the Wall Street Journal reported that the US departments of Justice, Homeland Security and Health and Human Services are considering the proposal to resolve lawsuits filed on behalf of parents and children who allegedly suffered psychological trauma as a result of family separation.
According to the report, the payouts could come close to $1 million per impacted family, with a total payout of more than $1 billion to roughly 5,500 children who were separated from their families after crossing the US border with Mexico.
In this Thursday, June 10, 2021, file photo, a pair of migrant families from Brazil pass through a gap in the border wall to reach the United States after crossing from Mexico to Yuma, Ariz., to seek asylum. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.11.2021
Trump Claims Nearly 12 Million Immigrants May Have Come to US Illegally Over Past Year
1 November, 13:32 GMT
The settlement discussions have been the subject of backlash with government lawyers viewing the payouts as excessive for people who broke the law by illegally crossing the US border. Some lawyers involved in the discussions have said the payouts could be greater than those received by some of the families of September 11, 2001, terror attacks victims.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
21:15 GMTBiden Refutes Reports About Payments of $450,000 to Separated Illegal Immigrant Families
21:09 GMTHouse Dems Put Paid Family Leave Back in Spending Bill After Biden Removed It to Assuage Right Wing
20:56 GMTTurkmenistan Plans to Achieve Zero Growth in Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 2030
19:55 GMTChina Set Out to Expand Nuclear Triad Amid Fears US Would Strike Before 2020 Election, Report Says
19:22 GMTTurkey Probes Twitter Posts Suggesting Erdogan Died After Viral Video Raises Speculations
19:06 GMTIran to Resume JCPOA Negotiations in Vienna on Nov 29 - Iranian Deputy FM
18:50 GMTNew York Judge Expects Prince Andrew Hearing to Be Held Between September and December 2022
18:40 GMTGreenpeace Slams Canberra for Using 'Bullying Tactics' to Obstruct Regional Climate Talks
18:34 GMTWhy Minneapolis Residents Say 'Nay' to Disbanding Police & Why Dems Should Worry About It
18:32 GMTUS, UK, Saudi Arabia, UAE Call for Restoration of Sudanese Government - Joint Statement
18:01 GMTDummy Ammo Replaced By Live Rounds As Sabotage, Suggests ‘Rust’ Armorer's Attorney
17:56 GMTUS Charges Honduras MS-13 Leader With Racketeering, Drug Trafficking
17:49 GMTUS Crude Stockpiles Up 5th Week in Six as High Prices Keep Refiners Away, Energy Agency Reveals
17:45 GMTTunisian Police Arrest Tunneller Near French Ambassador's Residence, Ministry Says
17:12 GMTLA Mayor Tests Positive for COVID-19 as He Attends COP26 Conference
17:03 GMTBritish Trawler Seized by France Released by Authorities, Preparing to Leave Le Havre
16:53 GMTIsrael To Use High-Tech Reconnaissance Balloon to Help IDF in Intercepting Missiles
16:03 GMTGreta Thunberg Goes 'Net-Zero on Swear Words' After Her Saucy Remarks During COP26
15:47 GMTGame Streamer Loses Work and Becomes Target of Trolls Due to Nickname’s Connection to Squid Game
15:44 GMTTories Block Fellow MP's 'Sleaze' Suspension for Paid Lobbying