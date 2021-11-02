https://sputniknews.com/20211102/us-doj-files-antitrust-lawsuit-to-block-penguin-random-houses-acquisition-of-rival-simon--schuster-1090428656.html

US DoJ Files Antitrust Lawsuit to Block Penguin Random House's Acquisition of Rival Simon & Schuster

A complaint filed on Tuesday in the US District Court for the District of Columbia accuses Penguin Random House of vying for a merger that would grant the multinational conglomerate publishing company "outsized influence over who and what is published, and how much authors are paid for their work."The civil antitrust lawsuit filed by the DoJ details that the all-cash deal to acquire Simon & Schuster - worth some $2.175 billion - is "presumptively anticompetitive" and could harm American workers through "monopsony" - a practice in which a large buyer controls all, or a majority, of a market. US Attorney General Merrick Garland noted in the DoJ's Tuesday release that the US presently has five major publishers in control of the US publishing industry, known informally as the ‘Big Five.'The so-called Big Five publishing houses have effectively turned the US publishing market into an "oligopoly" and the lack of competition will likely lead to lower publishing advances and decreased marketing and editorial support for authors shopping their books around, according to the complaint.Bertelsmann, a Germany-based media conglomerate and Penguin Random House's parent company, and Simon & Schuster parent company Viacom CBS were both named as defendants in the filing. Viacom CBS is based in New York, New York. Per the complaint, Penguin Random House is estimated to annually publish 2,000 new trade books in the US, while Simon & Schuster annually publishes 1,000 new trade books in the US.The publishers issued a joint statement, declaring that they would fight the lawsuit, which "would harm the very authors DOJ purports to protect." "Simon & Schuster and Penguin Random House strongly disagree with the DOJ that this transaction will harm competition and believe firmly that there is no basis for these claims," Simon & Schuster said in a same-day memo to employees.

