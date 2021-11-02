Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211102/russia-develops-suicide-drone-technology-for-maritime-border-protection---source-1090403824.html
Russia Develops Suicide Drone Technology for Maritime Border Protection - Source
Russia Develops Suicide Drone Technology for Maritime Border Protection - Source
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia is developing a kamikaze drone-based system for protection of its maritime borders, with some of its elements having already passed... 02.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-02T03:22+0000
2021-11-02T03:20+0000
russia
drone
kamikaze
military tech
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105231/24/1052312449_0:140:3145:1909_1920x0_80_0_0_3f92b68b12b5ddc595a695206c8331d7.jpg
"A technology for protecting Russia's maritime borders from intruding vessels, including military ones. The system will include reconnaissance drones as well as several types of loitering munition," the source said, adding that the suicide drones are supposed to be launched from both shore or ships.According to the source, separate elements of the systems, including kamikaze drone launchers for small-sized vessels, have already passed their tests.The source noted that the system is low-cost as loitering munition is several times cheaper than anti-ship missiles. At the same time, mass deployment of kamikaze drones can put frigates or destroyers out of commission by damaging their surveillance, control and weapons systems.In October, Moscow said that US destroyer Chafee had approached Russia's territorial waters and "attempted to cross the state border" in the Sea of Japan. Meanwhile, UK destroyer Defender is said to have crossed into Russian waters in the Black Sea in June.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105231/24/1052312449_206:0:2937:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f5d2e56d0cbf1b6cef1339d2139ec790.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, drone, kamikaze, military tech

Russia Develops Suicide Drone Technology for Maritime Border Protection - Source

03:22 GMT 02.11.2021
© Sputnik / Natalia Seliverstova / Go to the photo bankFlag on the Russian Defense Ministry building on Frunzenskaya embankment in Moscow
Flag on the Russian Defense Ministry building on Frunzenskaya embankment in Moscow - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.11.2021
© Sputnik / Natalia Seliverstova
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia is developing a kamikaze drone-based system for protection of its maritime borders, with some of its elements having already passed the tests, a defense industry source has told Sputnik.
"A technology for protecting Russia's maritime borders from intruding vessels, including military ones. The system will include reconnaissance drones as well as several types of loitering munition," the source said, adding that the suicide drones are supposed to be launched from both shore or ships.
According to the source, separate elements of the systems, including kamikaze drone launchers for small-sized vessels, have already passed their tests.
The source noted that the system is low-cost as loitering munition is several times cheaper than anti-ship missiles. At the same time, mass deployment of kamikaze drones can put frigates or destroyers out of commission by damaging their surveillance, control and weapons systems.
In October, Moscow said that US destroyer Chafee had approached Russia's territorial waters and "attempted to cross the state border" in the Sea of Japan. Meanwhile, UK destroyer Defender is said to have crossed into Russian waters in the Black Sea in June.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
03:30 GMTVideo: Brazilian President Confuses John Kerry With ‘Dumb And Dumber’ Actor Jim Carrey
03:22 GMTRussia Develops Suicide Drone Technology for Maritime Border Protection - Source
02:52 GMTThen & Now: How the World Reached 5 Million COVID-19 Deaths and Counting
01:17 GMTMeta Deletes Over 1,000 Nicaraguan Accounts It Claims Were FSLN ‘Troll Farm’ Days Before Election
00:21 GMTUS Air Force's Secretive RQ-180 Stealth Drone Reportedly Photographed Over Area 51
YesterdayIs Donald Trump Right That Israel ‘Literally Owned Congress’ Before Progressive Democrats?
YesterdayFrance Invites UK's Frost to Paris to Discuss Fisheries Dispute - State Secretary
YesterdayWatchdog Says Biden Comes to COP26 'Empty Handed,' Should Not Lecture Others on Climate
YesterdayWall Street Hits Record Highs 2nd Straight Day on Energy, Consumer Stocks Rally
YesterdayManchin Refuses to Back Biden's $1.75 Trillion Spending Plan, Decries 'Political Games' of Lawmakers
YesterdayConvicted Killer Robert Durst Indicted on Murder Charges Over 1982 Disappearance of Wife
Yesterday‘Squid Game’ Crypto Plunges to Zero Overnight After Massive Valuation Spike
YesterdayWhistleblower Frances Haugen Says Meta Unlikely to Change While Zuckerberg Still CEO
Yesterday'Very Unusual': Thousands of NYC Firefighters Participate in ‘Sickout’ to Protest Vaccine Mandate
Yesterday'We Have No Authority': Texas Tells Supreme Court DOJ, Abortion Clinics Can't Sue Them Over New Law
YesterdayBiden’s Vaccine Mandate to US Businesses Expected to Be Published in Coming Days
YesterdayBiden, Putin Reaffirming Gorbachev-Reagan Formula Will Benefit Next NPT Conference – UN
YesterdayGlobal Minimum Tax Will Help Govts in Raising Revenues for Social Welfare, Indian Prof Says
YesterdayThere Were Accidental Shootings on 'Rust' Set Before Halyna Hutchins' Death - Report
YesterdayLindsey Graham Urged Police to Shoot Rioters Who Breached Capitol on January 6, Reports Claim