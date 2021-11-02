Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211102/norway-strikes-169-million-naval-strike-missile-deal-1090426627.html
Norway Strikes $169 Million Naval Strike Missile Deal
Norway Strikes $169 Million Naval Strike Missile Deal
The Royal Norwegian Navy signed two deals with Kongsberg Defense & Aerospace worth $169 million to purchase new naval strike missiles and to extend the life of... 02.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-02T20:45+0000
2021-11-02T20:46+0000
military
kongsberg & aerospace company
royal norwegian navy
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104699/03/1046990371_0:9:1034:591_1920x0_80_0_0_e0195661885436f8c853e95981426804.jpg
A Kongsberg news release details the capabilities of the naval strike missile and its purported importance to Norway’s defense. The missiles are claimed to be the primary weapon used by the Royal Norwegian Navy’s fleet of frigates and corvettes, which comprise the bulk of their surface combatant vessels.The fifth-generation missiles reportedly have a range of up to 115 miles, can elude enemy defense systems through evasive maneuvers and sea-skimming, and, according to the release, offer precision targeting against land or sea-based targets. The missiles also have a built-in self-destruct mechanism which would come into play if it cannot locate its target - a safety designed to prevent collateral damage.Norway has the second-longest coastline in the world, after Canada. The Scandinavian country’s economy and state revenue are tied to oil and natural gas exploitation. The industry is entirely comprised of offshore drilling in large maritime regions of the North Sea, as well as northward into the Norwegian Sea and the Barents Sea.
Kongsberg makes top-drawer war toys. All the Stryker Dragoon autofeed "never jam" Gatling gun variants up to 40 mm are made by them. They even provide full turret assemblies on a custom basis. Greeny green Norway and Sweden: they talk peace and love like Richie Havens yet make their money selling toys to bad boys out to destroy anyone who seeks to breathe without their permission.
0
1
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Nevin Brown
Nevin Brown
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104699/03/1046990371_117:0:917:600_1920x0_80_0_0_46458965df415dfe5701f64ac1044b49.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
military, kongsberg & aerospace company, royal norwegian navy

Norway Strikes $169 Million Naval Strike Missile Deal

20:45 GMT 02.11.2021 (Updated: 20:46 GMT 02.11.2021)
© Photo : Norwegian Navy Several aircraft were pictured taking off from the flotilla during drills in the North Sea yesterday
Several aircraft were pictured taking off from the flotilla during drills in the North Sea yesterday - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.11.2021
© Photo : Norwegian Navy
Subscribe
Nevin Brown
All materials
The Royal Norwegian Navy signed two deals with Kongsberg Defense & Aerospace worth $169 million to purchase new naval strike missiles and to extend the life of the nation’s existing missile inventory.
A Kongsberg news release details the capabilities of the naval strike missile and its purported importance to Norway’s defense. The missiles are claimed to be the primary weapon used by the Royal Norwegian Navy’s fleet of frigates and corvettes, which comprise the bulk of their surface combatant vessels.
The fifth-generation missiles reportedly have a range of up to 115 miles, can elude enemy defense systems through evasive maneuvers and sea-skimming, and, according to the release, offer precision targeting against land or sea-based targets.
The missiles also have a built-in self-destruct mechanism which would come into play if it cannot locate its target - a safety designed to prevent collateral damage.
Norway has the second-longest coastline in the world, after Canada. The Scandinavian country’s economy and state revenue are tied to oil and natural gas exploitation. The industry is entirely comprised of offshore drilling in large maritime regions of the North Sea, as well as northward into the Norwegian Sea and the Barents Sea.
131000
Discuss
Popular comments
Kongsberg makes top-drawer war toys. All the Stryker Dragoon autofeed "never jam" Gatling gun variants up to 40 mm are made by them. They even provide full turret assemblies on a custom basis. Greeny green Norway and Sweden: they talk peace and love like Richie Havens yet make their money selling toys to bad boys out to destroy anyone who seeks to breathe without their permission.
Notta Snowflake
3 November, 00:17 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
22:00 GMTUS Senators Eager to Know Carbon Footprint of Biden’s Trip to Climate Summit – Letter
21:30 GMTUS Navy’s Zumwalt Stealth Destroyers Will Replace Rapid-Fire Guns With Hypersonic Missiles - Report
21:21 GMTFacebook to Shutter Facial Recognition System Amid Rising Safety Concerns
21:13 GMTCDC Panel Backs US' First COVID Vaccine for Schoolchildren Aged Five to 11
21:08 GMTRubbish Piles Up in Rat-Plagued Glasgow as Refuse Strike Hits During COP26
20:46 GMTLords Pass Protest Vote Against Government Break With Pensions 'Triple Lock'
20:45 GMTNorway Strikes $169 Million Naval Strike Missile Deal
20:41 GMTEx-DEA Agent Claims FBI Informant Urged Him to Break Into Capitol, Says Refused to Do It
20:35 GMTYahoo Pulls Out of China Citing 'Challenging' Business, Legal Environment - Statement
20:18 GMTPakistan Releases Hundreds of Members of the Banned TLP Group
20:18 GMT'Let's Go Brandon': US Gun Dealers Offer Customers a Way to Arm Themselves With an Anti-Biden Meme
20:04 GMTVirginia Democrat Caught Tampering With Campaign Signs by Police Hours Before Election
19:50 GMTPelosi, Progressive Dems Losing Patience on Spending Package Talks as Manchin Says ‘Not in a Rush’
19:33 GMTBiden: China Made 'Big Mistake' by Not Showing Up to COP26 Summit
19:28 GMTBiden Delivers Speech on Sidelines of COP26 World Leaders Summit in Glasgow
18:18 GMTPhotos: 'Silent Hill' Mode is On in Moscow as Fog Conquers City
17:36 GMTTrudeau Delivers Remarks at COP26 Summit in Glasgow
17:29 GMTFacebook Allowed COVID-19 Misinformation to Flourish on Its Platforms, Research Says
17:20 GMTTaliban Bans Use of Foreign Currency Amid Economic Woes in Afghanistan
16:49 GMTVirginia Gubernatorial Election is a 'Referendum' on Democrats, Tucker Carlson Claims