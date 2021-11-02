https://sputniknews.com/20211102/norway-strikes-169-million-naval-strike-missile-deal-1090426627.html

Norway Strikes $169 Million Naval Strike Missile Deal

Norway Strikes $169 Million Naval Strike Missile Deal

The Royal Norwegian Navy signed two deals with Kongsberg Defense & Aerospace worth $169 million to purchase new naval strike missiles and to extend the life of... 02.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-02T20:45+0000

2021-11-02T20:45+0000

2021-11-02T20:46+0000

military

kongsberg & aerospace company

royal norwegian navy

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104699/03/1046990371_0:9:1034:591_1920x0_80_0_0_e0195661885436f8c853e95981426804.jpg

A Kongsberg news release details the capabilities of the naval strike missile and its purported importance to Norway’s defense. The missiles are claimed to be the primary weapon used by the Royal Norwegian Navy’s fleet of frigates and corvettes, which comprise the bulk of their surface combatant vessels.The fifth-generation missiles reportedly have a range of up to 115 miles, can elude enemy defense systems through evasive maneuvers and sea-skimming, and, according to the release, offer precision targeting against land or sea-based targets. The missiles also have a built-in self-destruct mechanism which would come into play if it cannot locate its target - a safety designed to prevent collateral damage.Norway has the second-longest coastline in the world, after Canada. The Scandinavian country’s economy and state revenue are tied to oil and natural gas exploitation. The industry is entirely comprised of offshore drilling in large maritime regions of the North Sea, as well as northward into the Norwegian Sea and the Barents Sea.

Notta Snowflake Kongsberg makes top-drawer war toys. All the Stryker Dragoon autofeed "never jam" Gatling gun variants up to 40 mm are made by them. They even provide full turret assemblies on a custom basis. Greeny green Norway and Sweden: they talk peace and love like Richie Havens yet make their money selling toys to bad boys out to destroy anyone who seeks to breathe without their permission. 0

1

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Nevin Brown

Nevin Brown

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Nevin Brown

military, kongsberg & aerospace company, royal norwegian navy