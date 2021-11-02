Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211102/nearly-one-third-of-republicans-believe-violence-necessary-to-save-america-poll-reveals-1090403946.html
Nearly One-Third of Republicans Believe Violence Necessary to 'Save' America, Poll Reveals
Nearly One-Third of Republicans Believe Violence Necessary to 'Save' America, Poll Reveals
An alarming Public Religion Research Institute poll has indicated that 30% of US Republicans believe violence is justified to restore what they consider to be... 02.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-02T03:51+0000
2021-11-02T04:10+0000
political violence
republicans
democrats
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/04/1082257832_0:0:2833:1594_1920x0_80_0_0_4016d3d1cb7fba022bf21ffbbb19f11b.jpg
The findings emerged as political violence in the United States has become a pressing concern in the wake of the deadly January 6th Capitol attack that is being analysed by US lawmakers as part of an ongoing commission.The poll asked if participants in the Public Religion Research Institute (PRRI) poll agreed with the statement, "Because things have gotten so far off track, true American patriots may have to resort to violence in order to save our country". The poll found that 30% of Republican respondents, 17% of Independents, and 11% of Democrats agreed with the statement.The poll further determined that among Republicans that got their news and opinions from right-wing sources including Newsmax and One America News, their agreement with the question increased to 40%. Republicans who trust Fox News saw that figure decrease to 32%, and those that mostly trust mainstream news sources dropped to 22%.The poll also found that 39% of participants who believe that the 2020 election was stolen from former US President Donald Trump agreed that "true American patriots may have to resort to violence".Two other significant markers were respondents agreeing "that things have changed so much they feel like strangers in their own country", and that "those who think American culture has mostly changed for the worse since the 1950s".For those participating in the political survey that feel like "strangers in their own country", 29% agreed that resorting to violence may be necessary, and for those who thought American culture had changed for the worse, 23% agreed political violence could be justified.Jones said he believes that Trump's rhetoric following the 2020 election is largely to blame for the normalisation of political violence among Republicans. Mark Pitcavage, a senior research fellow at the Anti-Defamation League's Centre on Extremism, said the percentage of Democrats and Independents who expressed support for this idea is also "enough to be concerning".Results of the poll show that while Republicans appear to be more comfortable with political violence, the issue is a concern for both political parties.
https://sputniknews.com/20211101/30-of-americans-68-of-republicans-say-2020-elections-were-stolen-from-donald-trump-shows-survey-1090382922.html
Nearly one third of Republicans are retard idiots…!
1
I have never heard of PRRI but it would be just like the Dems to fake a poll like this as yet another of dozens of public Freudian slips regarding what the Dem's paid flunkies (Antifa, BLM, XR etc.) are going to do if they do not get their way.
0
2
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Nevin Brown
Nevin Brown
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/04/1082257832_269:0:2788:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_c167861e6907aac6187c33ad307a7c5f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
political violence, republicans, democrats

Nearly One-Third of Republicans Believe Violence Necessary to 'Save' America, Poll Reveals

03:51 GMT 02.11.2021 (Updated: 04:10 GMT 02.11.2021)
© AP Photo / Manuel Balce CenetaFILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, supporters of President Donald Trump, including Jacob Chansley, right with fur hat, are confronted by U.S. Capitol Police officers outside the Senate Chamber inside the Capitol in Washington. Congress is set to hear from former security officials about what went wrong at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. That's when when a violent mob laid siege to the Capitol and interrupted the counting of electoral votes. Three of the four testifying Tuesday resigned under pressure immediately after the attack, including the former head of the Capitol Police.
FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, supporters of President Donald Trump, including Jacob Chansley, right with fur hat, are confronted by U.S. Capitol Police officers outside the Senate Chamber inside the Capitol in Washington. Congress is set to hear from former security officials about what went wrong at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. That's when when a violent mob laid siege to the Capitol and interrupted the counting of electoral votes. Three of the four testifying Tuesday resigned under pressure immediately after the attack, including the former head of the Capitol Police. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.11.2021
© AP Photo / Manuel Balce Ceneta
Subscribe
Nevin Brown
All materials
An alarming Public Religion Research Institute poll has indicated that 30% of US Republicans believe violence is justified to restore what they consider to be their version of America.
The findings emerged as political violence in the United States has become a pressing concern in the wake of the deadly January 6th Capitol attack that is being analysed by US lawmakers as part of an ongoing commission.
The poll asked if participants in the Public Religion Research Institute (PRRI) poll agreed with the statement, "Because things have gotten so far off track, true American patriots may have to resort to violence in order to save our country". The poll found that 30% of Republican respondents, 17% of Independents, and 11% of Democrats agreed with the statement.
The poll further determined that among Republicans that got their news and opinions from right-wing sources including Newsmax and One America News, their agreement with the question increased to 40%. Republicans who trust Fox News saw that figure decrease to 32%, and those that mostly trust mainstream news sources dropped to 22%.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump reacts after his speech during a rally at the Iowa States Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa, U.S., October 9, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.11.2021
30% of Americans, 68% of Republicans Say 2020 Elections Were Stolen From Donald Trump Shows Survey
Yesterday, 08:35 GMT
The poll also found that 39% of participants who believe that the 2020 election was stolen from former US President Donald Trump agreed that "true American patriots may have to resort to violence".
Two other significant markers were respondents agreeing "that things have changed so much they feel like strangers in their own country", and that "those who think American culture has mostly changed for the worse since the 1950s".
For those participating in the political survey that feel like "strangers in their own country", 29% agreed that resorting to violence may be necessary, and for those who thought American culture had changed for the worse, 23% agreed political violence could be justified.

Robert Jones, CEO and founder of PRRI, described the poll's results as an "alarming finding". He continued, "I've been doing this a while, for decades, and it's not the kind of finding that as a sociologist, a public opinion pollster, that you're used to seeing".

Jones said he believes that Trump's rhetoric following the 2020 election is largely to blame for the normalisation of political violence among Republicans. Mark Pitcavage, a senior research fellow at the Anti-Defamation League's Centre on Extremism, said the percentage of Democrats and Independents who expressed support for this idea is also "enough to be concerning".
Results of the poll show that while Republicans appear to be more comfortable with political violence, the issue is a concern for both political parties.
201000
Discuss
Popular comments
Nearly one third of Republicans are retard idiots…!
netman
2 November, 06:59 GMT1
100001
I have never heard of PRRI but it would be just like the Dems to fake a poll like this as yet another of dozens of public Freudian slips regarding what the Dem's paid flunkies (Antifa, BLM, XR etc.) are going to do if they do not get their way.
Notta Snowflake
2 November, 07:32 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
04:35 GMTSix Dead After High-Rise Building Collapses in Nigeria - Photos, Video
03:51 GMTNearly One-Third of Republicans Believe Violence Necessary to 'Save' America, Poll Reveals
03:30 GMTVideo: Brazilian President Confuses John Kerry With 'Dumb And Dumber' Actor Jim Carrey
03:22 GMTRussia Develops Suicide Drone Technology for Maritime Border Protection - Source
02:52 GMTThen & Now: How the World Reached 5 Million COVID-19 Deaths and Counting
01:17 GMTMeta Deletes Over 1,000 Nicaraguan Accounts It Claims Were FSLN ‘Troll Farm’ Days Before Election
00:21 GMTUS Air Force's Secretive RQ-180 Stealth Drone Reportedly Photographed Over Area 51
YesterdayIs Donald Trump Right That Israel ‘Literally Owned Congress’ Before Progressive Democrats?
YesterdayFrance Invites UK's Frost to Paris to Discuss Fisheries Dispute - State Secretary
YesterdayWatchdog Says Biden Comes to COP26 'Empty Handed,' Should Not Lecture Others on Climate
YesterdayWall Street Hits Record Highs for 2nd Straight Day on Energy, Consumer Stocks Rally
YesterdayManchin Refuses to Back Biden's $1.75 Trillion Spending Plan, Decries 'Political Games' of Lawmakers
YesterdayConvicted Killer Robert Durst Indicted on Murder Charges Over 1982 Disappearance of Wife
Yesterday‘Squid Game’ Crypto Plunges to Zero Overnight After Massive Valuation Spike
YesterdayWhistleblower Frances Haugen Says Meta Unlikely to Change While Zuckerberg Still CEO
Yesterday'Very Unusual': Thousands of NYC Firefighters Participate in ‘Sickout’ to Protest Vaccine Mandate
Yesterday'We Have No Authority': Texas Tells Supreme Court DOJ, Abortion Clinics Can't Sue Them Over New Law
YesterdayBiden’s Vaccine Mandate to US Businesses Expected to Be Published in Coming Days
YesterdayBiden, Putin Reaffirming Gorbachev-Reagan Formula Will Benefit Next NPT Conference – UN
YesterdayGlobal Minimum Tax Will Help Govts in Raising Revenues for Social Welfare, Indian Prof Says