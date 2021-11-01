Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211101/global-death-toll-from-covid-19-tops-5mln---johns-hopkins-university-1090384122.html
Global Death Toll From COVID-19 Tops 5Mln - Johns Hopkins University
Global Death Toll From COVID-19 Tops 5Mln - Johns Hopkins University
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The global death toll from the coronavirus has topped 5 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University. 01.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-01T09:18+0000
2021-11-01T09:18+0000
world
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107956/63/1079566369_0:72:3385:1976_1920x0_80_0_0_f74ecdcf17b0716997b41b142762d4f8.jpg
As of 08:21 GMT, the global death toll reached 5,000,425, with the total case count exceeding 246.7 million.The United States accounts for the highest number of fatalities, as it confirmed over 745,000 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107956/63/1079566369_327:0:3058:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_939c9f931b0aebbe5086a7b1409d4c08.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world, covid-19

Global Death Toll From COVID-19 Tops 5Mln - Johns Hopkins University

09:18 GMT 01.11.2021
© AP Photo / Rajanish KakadeA civic worker sprays disinfectant on beds at a special temporary hospital facility for COVID-19 patients in Mumbai, India, Friday, April 10, 2020
A civic worker sprays disinfectant on beds at a special temporary hospital facility for COVID-19 patients in Mumbai, India, Friday, April 10, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.11.2021
© AP Photo / Rajanish Kakade
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The global death toll from the coronavirus has topped 5 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
As of 08:21 GMT, the global death toll reached 5,000,425, with the total case count exceeding 246.7 million.
The United States accounts for the highest number of fatalities, as it confirmed over 745,000 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
10:37 GMTThailand Allows Quarantine-Free Entry to Vaccinated Travellers From 63 Countries, Reports Say
10:19 GMTThe Devil in the Details: What are the Major Flaws of the New Global Minimum Tax Reform?
10:08 GMTPutin Warned Biden Against Deploying Military Bases in Central Asia, Lavrov Says
09:56 GMTLavrov Believes Kiev Trying to Trigger Response From Donbass Militia, Get Russia Involved
09:37 GMTTurkey, US Defence Ministries to Discuss F-35 Issue in Washington, Reports Say
09:18 GMTGlobal Death Toll From COVID-19 Tops 5Mln - Johns Hopkins University
09:09 GMTKremlin: Putin Won't Deliver Speech at COP26 Climate Summit Via Videolink
09:05 GMTUS Fire Marshals Arrest Man Who Allegedly Threw Molotov Cocktails Into Brooklyn Deli - Video
08:57 GMT‘I Would Like to Return to The Club’: Lionel Messi Dreams of FC Barcelona Comeback After Retirement
08:42 GMT400°C Resistant Aluminium Alloy Created in Russia
08:39 GMTFans Mock Indian Cricket Team as Virat Kohli's Men Suffer 2nd Consecutive Loss in ICC T20 World Cup
08:35 GMT30% of Americans, 68% of Republicans Say 2020 Elections Were Stolen From Donald Trump Shows Survey
08:31 GMTMamata is the Vaccine for 'BJP Virus': Trinamool Politician Ahead of Local Polls in India's Tripura
08:16 GMTIran Reportedly Fights Off Pirate Attack on Oil Tanker in Gulf of Aden
07:43 GMTCultural Monument or Traffic Hindrance? Nazi Shipwreck From WWII Divides Norway
07:25 GMTJerusalem Welcomes Back Tourists as Israel Opens Up for Vaccinated Travellers
07:16 GMTBritain Threatens to ‘Take Action Unless France Backs Down’ in Fishing Rights Row
06:50 GMTQatar Won’t Look for Alternatives to US Predator Drones Despite ‘Frustrating’ Sale Delays - Source
06:42 GMTCOP26 Live Updates: China Has An Obligation to Step Up, White House Says
06:33 GMTJapanese Prime Minister Calls Election Victory 'Big Deal'