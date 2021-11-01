Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to Send again
https://sputniknews.com/20211101/global-death-toll-from-covid-19-tops-5mln---johns-hopkins-university-1090384122.html
Global Death Toll From COVID-19 Tops 5Mln - Johns Hopkins University
Global Death Toll From COVID-19 Tops 5Mln - Johns Hopkins University
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The global death toll from the coronavirus has topped 5 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University. 01.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-01T09:18+0000
2021-11-01T09:18+0000
2021-11-01T09:18+0000
world
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107956/63/1079566369_0:72:3385:1976_1920x0_80_0_0_f74ecdcf17b0716997b41b142762d4f8.jpg
As of 08:21 GMT, the global death toll reached 5,000,425, with the total case count exceeding 246.7 million.The United States accounts for the highest number of fatalities, as it confirmed over 745,000 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107956/63/1079566369_327:0:3058:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_939c9f931b0aebbe5086a7b1409d4c08.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
world, covid-19
Global Death Toll From COVID-19 Tops 5Mln - Johns Hopkins University
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The global death toll from the coronavirus has topped 5 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
As of 08:21 GMT, the global death toll reached 5,000,425, with the total case count exceeding 246.7 million.
The United States accounts for the highest number of fatalities, as it confirmed over 745,000 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.