France Invites UK's Frost to Paris to Discuss Fisheries Dispute - State Secretary
France Invites UK's Frost to Paris to Discuss Fisheries Dispute - State Secretary
PARIS (Sputnik) - France has received the first signals from the United Kingdom regarding speeding up the fishing licenses talks and invited UK Brexit Minister... 01.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-01T23:10+0000
2021-11-01T23:07+0000
"We have received the first signals from the British authorities about accelerating the negotiations; a response to the French authorities' latest proposals is expected by Wednesday," Beaune tweeted.Meanwhile, the measures that were announced by Paris against London will not come into effect before the meeting, according to the official.The latest development emerged as the UK and France have been engaging in concerning rhetoric after Paris earlier warned that it may bar British fishing boats from some ports unless UK officials agreed to issue more licensing for its territorial waters. France has been arguing that the UK granted 50% fewer licenses to French vessels than were outlined in post-Brexit negotiations.
france, brexit, row, fishing rights, uk

France Invites UK's Frost to Paris to Discuss Fisheries Dispute - State Secretary

23:10 GMT 01.11.2021
© REUTERS / Pascal RossignolThe French trawler "Thomas Nicolas II" sails past a Dutch trawler in the North Sea, off the coast of northern France, December 7, 2020.
The French trawler Thomas Nicolas II sails past a Dutch trawler in the North Sea, off the coast of northern France, December 7, 2020. Picture taken with a drone December 7, 2020. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo/File Photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.11.2021
© REUTERS / Pascal Rossignol
PARIS (Sputnik) - France has received the first signals from the United Kingdom regarding speeding up the fishing licenses talks and invited UK Brexit Minister David Frost for negotiations in Paris this Thursday, French Secretary of State for European Affairs Clement Beaune said.
"We have received the first signals from the British authorities about accelerating the negotiations; a response to the French authorities' latest proposals is expected by Wednesday," Beaune tweeted.
"I have invited Lord Frost to Paris on Thursday for a more detailed discussion on the difficulties in implementing the agreements between the European Union and the United Kingdom," Beaune added.
Meanwhile, the measures that were announced by Paris against London will not come into effect before the meeting, according to the official.
The latest development emerged as the UK and France have been engaging in concerning rhetoric after Paris earlier warned that it may bar British fishing boats from some ports unless UK officials agreed to issue more licensing for its territorial waters.
France has been arguing that the UK granted 50% fewer licenses to French vessels than were outlined in post-Brexit negotiations.
