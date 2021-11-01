https://sputniknews.com/20211101/france-invites-uks-frost-to-paris-to-discuss-fisheries-dispute---state-secretary-1090401986.html

France Invites UK's Frost to Paris to Discuss Fisheries Dispute - State Secretary

France Invites UK's Frost to Paris to Discuss Fisheries Dispute - State Secretary

PARIS (Sputnik) - France has received the first signals from the United Kingdom regarding speeding up the fishing licenses talks and invited UK Brexit Minister... 01.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-01T23:10+0000

2021-11-01T23:10+0000

2021-11-01T23:07+0000

france

brexit

row

fishing rights

uk

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1b/1090248559_0:123:3071:1850_1920x0_80_0_0_adeaaffab2bc74e0de67492172b5d60a.jpg

"We have received the first signals from the British authorities about accelerating the negotiations; a response to the French authorities' latest proposals is expected by Wednesday," Beaune tweeted.Meanwhile, the measures that were announced by Paris against London will not come into effect before the meeting, according to the official.The latest development emerged as the UK and France have been engaging in concerning rhetoric after Paris earlier warned that it may bar British fishing boats from some ports unless UK officials agreed to issue more licensing for its territorial waters. France has been arguing that the UK granted 50% fewer licenses to French vessels than were outlined in post-Brexit negotiations.

france

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

france, brexit, row, fishing rights, uk