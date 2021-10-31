https://sputniknews.com/20211031/second-day-of-g20-leaders-summit-2021-in-rome-1090357764.html

Second Day of G20 Leaders' Summit 2021 in Rome

The leaders of the world's 20 largest economies gathered for a two-day in-person summit on in Rome in a bid to work out steps to end the COVID-19 pandemic...

The G20 Heads of State and Government Summit 2021 convenes for the second day of talks in Rome.This two-day event, the culmination of a series of talks held during Italy's presidency of the G20, focused, among other things, on paving the way to rebuilding the world economy differently in the wake of the pandemic: through better use of renewable energies and with a firm commitment to protecting the environment and fighting climate change. Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

