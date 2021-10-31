Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Second Day of G20 Leaders' Summit 2021 in Rome
https://sputniknews.com/20211031/second-day-of-g20-leaders-summit-2021-in-rome-1090357764.html
Second Day of G20 Leaders' Summit 2021 in Rome
Second Day of G20 Leaders' Summit 2021 in Rome
The leaders of the world's 20 largest economies gathered for a two-day in-person summit on in Rome in a bid to work out steps to end the COVID-19 pandemic... 31.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-31T08:02+0000
2021-10-31T08:02+0000
world
g20
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1d/1090307064_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_53eb3a8a9cfd9e30d3156c2f4749b3df.jpg
The G20 Heads of State and Government Summit 2021 convenes for the second day of talks in Rome.This two-day event, the culmination of a series of talks held during Italy's presidency of the G20, focused, among other things, on paving the way to rebuilding the world economy differently in the wake of the pandemic: through better use of renewable energies and with a firm commitment to protecting the environment and fighting climate change. Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1d/1090307064_164:0:2895:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b16b72a59c116cf79e45a505d2d22418.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world, g20

Second Day of G20 Leaders' Summit 2021 in Rome

08:02 GMT 31.10.2021
© REUTERS / REMO CASILLIWorkers clean in front of the Rome Convention Centre 'La Nuvola', in the city's EUR district, that will host the G20 summit with heads of state from major nations for a two-day meeting from October 30-31, in Rome, Italy, October 22, 2021.
Workers clean in front of the Rome Convention Centre 'La Nuvola', in the city's EUR district, that will host the G20 summit with heads of state from major nations for a two-day meeting from October 30-31, in Rome, Italy, October 22, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.10.2021
© REUTERS / REMO CASILLI
Subscribe
The leaders of the world's 20 largest economies gathered for a two-day in-person summit on in Rome in a bid to work out steps to end the COVID-19 pandemic, shore up the struggling global economy and discuss climate change.
The G20 Heads of State and Government Summit 2021 convenes for the second day of talks in Rome.
This two-day event, the culmination of a series of talks held during Italy's presidency of the G20, focused, among other things, on paving the way to rebuilding the world economy differently in the wake of the pandemic: through better use of renewable energies and with a firm commitment to protecting the environment and fighting climate change.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
08:10 GMTAmerican Airlines Calls off Over 1,000 Flights on Past Weekend, Data Platform Says
08:02 GMTSecond Day of G20 Leaders' Summit 2021 in Rome
07:50 GMTLincoln Project’s White Suprematist Stunt at GOP Rally Backfires, Ignites Backlash From Democrats
07:43 GMTJon Bon Jovi Cancels Miami Concert After Positive COVID-19 Test
07:01 GMTIndia’s Main Opposition Slams Modi Government Over Continuous Increase in Fuel Prices
06:21 GMTChina Accuses US of Politicization of COVID-19 Origin After Report of Intelligence Service
06:17 GMTWill Smith Reveals When Was 'The Only Time' in His Life He 'Considered Suicide'
05:47 GMTFrom Hollywood Celebs to Billionaire Tycoons, ‘Virtual Heist’ on Jewellery Firm Plunders A-List Data
05:44 GMTFirst-Ever Jewish Dating Site Launched in The Gulf to Cater to The Needs of a Growing Community
05:15 GMTGeneral Election Kicks Off in Japan
03:48 GMT‘Number of Things I Lacked’: Merkel Is Looking Forward to Her Future Leisure Activities
03:46 GMTTrump Weighs in on Biden Administration's Performance Ahead of Virginia Gubernatorial Election
03:20 GMTLeaked Docs Reveal Facebook Targeted Children as Young as 6 for Profit - Report
02:38 GMTJellyfish En Masse Flood Scottish Nuclear Power Plant, Causing Emergency Inactivation
02:29 GMTZayn Malik to Fight 'With Every Ounce of His Body' to Keep Daughter Out of Custody Battle - Report
02:13 GMTUK Could Run Out of Color Books During Winter Holiday Season - Reports
01:49 GMTHackers Allegedly Linked to Iran Threaten to Leak Client Data From Israeli Websites - Reports
01:48 GMTNYC Fire Stations Shut Down Due to Staff Shortages After Firefighters Miss Vaccination Deadline
01:11 GMTUS Priests Upset Biden Received Communion Upon Meeting Pope Despite His Stance on Abortion
00:54 GMTShooting at ‘Erotic Exotic Halloween Ball’ in California Leaves Two Dead, Five Injured