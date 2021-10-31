Jon Bon Jovi Cancels Miami Concert After Positive COVID-19 Test

On Saturday night, Jon Bon Jovi and his band were supposed to give a concert in Miami Beach. When the audience had already gathered in the hall, it was announced that Bon Jovi would not be able to perform, as the result of his coronavirus test being positive, according to 7News.According to the representatives of the group, the musician was completely vaccinated against the infection and feels great, but decided not to go on stage as a precaution.The others members of the musical group have not been diagnosed with coronavirus. They performed without their vocalist.American rock band Bon Jovi was founded in 1983 in New Jersey, Bon Jovi is named after leader and vocalist John Bon Jovi. The rockers' discography includes 15 studio albums, the last of which was released last year. In 2018, the group was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio.
