LIVE: Second Day of G20 Leaders' Summit 2021 in Rome
Jon Bon Jovi Cancels Miami Concert After Positive COVID-19 Test
Jon Bon Jovi Cancels Miami Concert After Positive COVID-19 Test
Musician Jon Bon Jovi did not participate in a concert at Loews South Beach in Miami Beach due to his COVID-19 infection. 31.10.2021
On Saturday night, Jon Bon Jovi and his band were supposed to give a concert in Miami Beach. When the audience had already gathered in the hall, it was announced that Bon Jovi would not be able to perform, as the result of his coronavirus test being positive, according to 7News.According to the representatives of the group, the musician was completely vaccinated against the infection and feels great, but decided not to go on stage as a precaution.The others members of the musical group have not been diagnosed with coronavirus. They performed without their vocalist.American rock band Bon Jovi was founded in 1983 in New Jersey, Bon Jovi is named after leader and vocalist John Bon Jovi. The rockers' discography includes 15 studio albums, the last of which was released last year. In 2018, the group was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio.
world, jon bon jovi

Jon Bon Jovi Cancels Miami Concert After Positive COVID-19 Test

07:43 GMT 31.10.2021
© AP PhotoIn this image from video, Jon Bon Jovi performs during the Celebrating America event on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, following the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States. (Biden Inaugural Committee via AP)
In this image from video, Jon Bon Jovi performs during the Celebrating America event on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, following the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States. (Biden Inaugural Committee via AP) - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.10.2021
© AP Photo
Musician Jon Bon Jovi did not participate in a concert at Loews South Beach in Miami Beach due to his COVID-19 infection.
On Saturday night, Jon Bon Jovi and his band were supposed to give a concert in Miami Beach. When the audience had already gathered in the hall, it was announced that Bon Jovi would not be able to perform, as the result of his coronavirus test being positive, according to 7News.
According to the representatives of the group, the musician was completely vaccinated against the infection and feels great, but decided not to go on stage as a precaution.
“Jon is fully vaccinated and feeling fine,” a rep for the musician said.
The others members of the musical group have not been diagnosed with coronavirus. They performed without their vocalist.
American rock band Bon Jovi was founded in 1983 in New Jersey, Bon Jovi is named after leader and vocalist John Bon Jovi. The rockers' discography includes 15 studio albums, the last of which was released last year. In 2018, the group was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio.
