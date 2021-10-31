Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: COP 26 UN Climate Change Conference Kicks Off in Glasgow
https://sputniknews.com/20211031/ex-uttar-pradesh-state-chief-slams-turncoats-after-six-rebels-join-samajwadi-party-ahead-of-polls-1090360550.html
Ex-Uttar Pradesh State Chief Slams Turncoats After Six Rebels Join Samajwadi Party Ahead of Polls
Ex-Uttar Pradesh State Chief Slams Turncoats After Six Rebels Join Samajwadi Party Ahead of Polls
The assembly elections in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh are scheduled for early 2022. These elections are crucial .as the results might have a major impact... 31.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-31T13:40+0000
2021-10-31T13:40+0000
elections
politics
politics
bharatiya janata party (bjp)
india
elections
politics
uttar pradesh
elections
politics
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/1d/1080909115_0:116:1409:909_1920x0_80_0_0_2fbee6738f6db7a5b49b7daaf6623a85.jpg
A day after six rebel legislators from Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), once a ruling party in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, joined Samajwadi Party (SP), former state chief Mayawati has slammed the turncoats.In a series of tweets in Hindi, the BSP chief Mayawati said: “With state assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh round the corner, the turncoats have started switching the parties but this is not going to increase the support base of any party rather it will only harm them. Therefore, the BSP leaders should refrain from such defectors.”“Not only the turncoats, but a lot of parties have also emerged which had never been heard off. The people of the state understand the game of power and won’t be carried away by it. Change is permanent,” she said in another tweet.Ahead of the crucial assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, slated to be held in March-April 2022, six rebel Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) from the BSP and one from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) joined the SP in the presence of Akhilesh Yadav, former state chief and SP chief, at the party headquarters on Saturday.Both the SP and the BSP, have previously formed the governments in Uttar Pradesh in different terms. In 2019, both the parties even buried two decades of acrimony to take on the BJP in the state for the general elections. However, they failed as BJP secured victory with 62 seats out of 80 while the coalition of BSP and SP won only have 15. In the 2017 state assembly polls, the BJP contested on 384 seats out of 403 and secured a clear mandate by winning 312 seats while the SP contested on 298 seats and won 47 seats. The BSP contested on all the seats and won only 19 seats whereas the Congress was at the fourth spot with victory on only seven seats.
india
uttar pradesh
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/1d/1080909115_22:0:1387:1024_1920x0_80_0_0_f17865990fa9d238640ee23b14c33a43.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
elections, politics, politics, bharatiya janata party (bjp), india, elections, politics, uttar pradesh, elections, politics, india

Ex-Uttar Pradesh State Chief Slams Turncoats After Six Rebels Join Samajwadi Party Ahead of Polls

13:40 GMT 31.10.2021
CC0 / / Flag of Samajwadi Party
Flag of Samajwadi Party - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.10.2021
CC0 / /
Subscribe
Rahul Trivedi - Sputnik International
Rahul Trivedi
All materials
The assembly elections in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh are scheduled for early 2022. These elections are crucial .as the results might have a major impact on India's 2024 general elections. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will compete with the Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and the Congress.
A day after six rebel legislators from Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), once a ruling party in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, joined Samajwadi Party (SP), former state chief Mayawati has slammed the turncoats.
In a series of tweets in Hindi, the BSP chief Mayawati said: “With state assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh round the corner, the turncoats have started switching the parties but this is not going to increase the support base of any party rather it will only harm them. Therefore, the BSP leaders should refrain from such defectors.”
“Not only the turncoats, but a lot of parties have also emerged which had never been heard off. The people of the state understand the game of power and won’t be carried away by it. Change is permanent,” she said in another tweet.
Ahead of the crucial assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, slated to be held in March-April 2022, six rebel Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) from the BSP and one from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) joined the SP in the presence of Akhilesh Yadav, former state chief and SP chief, at the party headquarters on Saturday.
Both the SP and the BSP, have previously formed the governments in Uttar Pradesh in different terms. In 2019, both the parties even buried two decades of acrimony to take on the BJP in the state for the general elections. However, they failed as BJP secured victory with 62 seats out of 80 while the coalition of BSP and SP won only have 15.
In the 2017 state assembly polls, the BJP contested on 384 seats out of 403 and secured a clear mandate by winning 312 seats while the SP contested on 298 seats and won 47 seats. The BSP contested on all the seats and won only 19 seats whereas the Congress was at the fourth spot with victory on only seven seats.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:29 GMTOne Dead, Several Reportedly Injured After Cable Car Falls in Czech Republic – Video
13:57 GMTSouthwest Pilot Signs Off With 'Let's Go Brandon', Sparking Heated Online Debate
13:53 GMT'Life is About Balance': Jay-Z Becomes Inducted Into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
13:40 GMTEx-Uttar Pradesh State Chief Slams Turncoats After Six Rebels Join Samajwadi Party Ahead of Polls
13:07 GMTHunter Biden’s ‘Journey Home’ Art Exhibit in SoHo Appears to be a 'Sparsely Attended' Flop
13:04 GMTEnemies Close, Friends Closer? CIA Reportedly Snooped on S. Korea Via Secret Seoul Office Until 2020
12:28 GMTVon Der Leyen: US, EU Agree to Suspend Tariffs on Steel, Aluminium
12:08 GMTAt Least 15 People Reportedly Injured After Knife, Fire Attack on Tokyo Train - Video
11:45 GMTIran: ‘Zionist Regime, the Americans’ Behind Massive Hack Attack on Gas Station Network
11:30 GMT‘As Low As You Can Get’: Prince Andrew Slammed For ‘Victim Shaming’ Sex Abuse Accuser As Gold-Digger
11:22 GMTRussian President Vladimir Putin Speaks at G20 Summit
11:13 GMTCOP 26 UN Climate Change Conference Kicks Off in Glasgow
10:57 GMTCambodia Becomes 71st Country to Approve Russian COVID-19 Sputnik V Vaccine
10:55 GMTBiden, Erdogan Reportedly Agree to Set Up Mechanism to Improve Ties After Narrowly Averting New Spat
10:26 GMTOver 1,800 Illegal Migrants Arrive in Cyprus in Oct, Most Through Green Line, Minister Says
10:20 GMTBoJo, Macron Agree to Work on 'Practical and Operational Measures' to Resolve Fishing Row
10:18 GMTUN Envoy for Sudan Discusses 'Options for Mediation' With Prime Minister Hamdok
10:18 GMTGlobal Net Zero Emissions, Keeping 1.5C Within Reach on Agenda of Opening COP26
09:07 GMTOne of Taliban Leaders Akhundzada Gives First Public Address in Kandahar, Reports Say
08:10 GMTAmerican Airlines Calls off Over 1,000 Flights on Past Weekend, Data Platform Says