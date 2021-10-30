Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211030/asias-first-open-air-floating-cinema-launched-at-dal-lake-in-kashmir-valley---video-1090337189.html
Asia's First Open-Air Floating Cinema Launched at Dal Lake in Kashmir Valley - Video
Asia's First Open-Air Floating Cinema Launched at Dal Lake in Kashmir Valley - Video
In order to reopen movie theatres, which have been closed and banned for decades in India's Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) union territory, the government, along with... 30.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-30T06:08+0000
2021-10-30T06:08+0000
bollywood
bollywood
cinemas
cinema
theatre
india
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107750/19/1077501911_128:0:1154:577_1920x0_80_0_0_2b5d14258c4a4f1015599bb97ed4b7a8.jpg
The Jammu and Kashmir Tourism department in collaboration with Smart City Srinagar and Mission Youth J&amp;K has launched a first-of-its-kind open-air floating theatre in the middle of Dal Lake. To mark this inauguration, a famous Bollywood film, 'Kashmir Ki Kali', which was shot in the valley in 1964, was shown on the big screen.The government also inaugurated a laser show at Dal Lake.Mesmerised tourists and locals can be seen flocking to Dal Lake to board boats and watch a movie in an open-air theatre from the water.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107750/19/1077501911_256:0:1025:577_1920x0_80_0_0_2e689c15aab8d0182994ce4bd49919c9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
bollywood, bollywood, cinemas, cinema, theatre, india

Asia's First Open-Air Floating Cinema Launched at Dal Lake in Kashmir Valley - Video

06:08 GMT 30.10.2021
CC BY-SA 3.0 / KennyOMG / View of Dal Lake and the city of SrinagarView of Dal Lake and the city of Srinagar
View of Dal Lake and the city of Srinagar - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.10.2021
CC BY-SA 3.0 / KennyOMG / View of Dal Lake and the city of Srinagar
Subscribe
Sangeeta Yadav - Sputnik International
Sangeeta Yadav
All materialsWrite to the author
In order to reopen movie theatres, which have been closed and banned for decades in India's Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) union territory, the government, along with the tourism board and celebs from the film fraternity, launched a new 'Film Policy 2021' in August this year.
The Jammu and Kashmir Tourism department in collaboration with Smart City Srinagar and Mission Youth J&K has launched a first-of-its-kind open-air floating theatre in the middle of Dal Lake.
To mark this inauguration, a famous Bollywood film, 'Kashmir Ki Kali', which was shot in the valley in 1964, was shown on the big screen.
The government also inaugurated a laser show at Dal Lake.

"We started an open theatre in the middle of Dal Lake. People can see movies while sitting in shikaras (shikaras). It's a novel idea. And there would be a movie about houseboats running in this theatre to give tourists an insight. We will do a laser show around it too. This will give a lot of confidence to the houseboat community and help in growing tourism in the Kashmir Valley," Tourism Director G. N. Itoo told Indian news wire ANI.

Mesmerised tourists and locals can be seen flocking to Dal Lake to board boats and watch a movie in an open-air theatre from the water.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
06:18 GMTSudanese Military Chief Says Events in Country Should Not Be Seen as Military Coup
06:08 GMTAsia's First Open-Air Floating Cinema Launched at Dal Lake in Kashmir Valley - Video
05:50 GMTAfghan English Teacher Leaves Five Kids Behind Due to Evacuation Nightmare
05:42 GMTTrump Might Face Recall of License for Software Used in His Social Network, Developer Says
05:38 GMTPrince Andrew Slams 'Frivolous, Baseless' Lawsuit by Sex Assault Accuser Seeking 'Another Payday'
05:16 GMTZayn Malik Reportedly Dropped From His Record Label Amid Claims He Harassed Gigi Hadid's Mother
05:02 GMTFully Preserved 1,000-Year-Old Canoe Found in Cave in Mexico
04:39 GMTWHO Chief Warns New Virus May Appear That Cannot Be Contained
03:49 GMT‘Active Involvement Across the Globe’: Bolton Urges US Security to Focus on More Than One Priority
03:44 GMTCoalition of US States Sue Biden Admin. to Halt Vaccine Mandate for Federal Contractors
03:31 GMTMcAuliffe's Campaign Team Mistakenly Asks Fox to 'Kill Story' as Democrat Trails in Polls - Report
03:29 GMTEcuadorian Authorities Seize 1.5 Tons of Cocaine, Arrest 20 People
02:40 GMTLA Sheriff Says Won’t Force Understaffed Dept. to Vaccinate, Worried About ‘Homicide Rates’
02:15 GMTSudanese Military Released Several Detained Officials, Including Health Minister - Reports
02:14 GMTC-3PO Let Loose: Creepy Video of Mysterious Metallic 'Alien' Resurfaces Online
01:53 GMT’New Hidden World’ Discovered in Earth’s Inner Core, Study Finds
01:24 GMTMalik Pleads Guilty to Verbally Harassing Gigi, Calling Her Mother 'F*cking Dutch Sl*t' - Reports
01:23 GMTJake Paul Adds Fuel to Fire in Malik-Hadid Scandal, Slamming British Singer Over 2020 Row
01:08 GMTPhotos: China’s Carrier-Based Stealth Fighter, Based on FC-31, Makes First Appearance
00:59 GMTUS Watchdog Says State, Pentagon Withholding Information From Public About Afghan Collapse