Asia's First Open-Air Floating Cinema Launched at Dal Lake in Kashmir Valley - Video

In order to reopen movie theatres, which have been closed and banned for decades in India's Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) union territory, the government, along with... 30.10.2021, Sputnik International

The Jammu and Kashmir Tourism department in collaboration with Smart City Srinagar and Mission Youth J&K has launched a first-of-its-kind open-air floating theatre in the middle of Dal Lake. To mark this inauguration, a famous Bollywood film, 'Kashmir Ki Kali', which was shot in the valley in 1964, was shown on the big screen.The government also inaugurated a laser show at Dal Lake.Mesmerised tourists and locals can be seen flocking to Dal Lake to board boats and watch a movie in an open-air theatre from the water.

