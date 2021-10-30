Asia's First Open-Air Floating Cinema Launched at Dal Lake in Kashmir Valley - Video

The Jammu and Kashmir Tourism department in collaboration with Smart City Srinagar and Mission Youth J&K has launched a first-of-its-kind open-air floating theatre in the middle of Dal Lake. To mark this inauguration, a famous Bollywood film, 'Kashmir Ki Kali', which was shot in the valley in 1964, was shown on the big screen.The government also inaugurated a laser show at Dal Lake.Mesmerised tourists and locals can be seen flocking to Dal Lake to board boats and watch a movie in an open-air theatre from the water.
In order to reopen movie theatres, which have been closed and banned for decades in India's Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) union territory, the government, along with the tourism board and celebs from the film fraternity, launched a new 'Film Policy 2021' in August this year.
The Jammu and Kashmir Tourism department in collaboration with Smart City Srinagar and Mission Youth J&K has launched a first-of-its-kind open-air floating theatre in the middle of Dal Lake.
To mark this inauguration, a famous Bollywood film, 'Kashmir Ki Kali', which was shot in the valley in 1964, was shown on the big screen.
The government also inaugurated a laser show at Dal Lake.
"We started an open theatre in the middle of Dal Lake. People can see movies while sitting in shikaras (shikaras). It's a novel idea. And there would be a movie about houseboats running in this theatre to give tourists an insight. We will do a laser show around it too. This will give a lot of confidence to the houseboat community and help in growing tourism in the Kashmir Valley," Tourism Director G. N. Itoo told Indian news wire ANI.
Mesmerised tourists and locals can be seen flocking to Dal Lake to board boats and watch a movie in an open-air theatre from the water.