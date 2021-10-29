https://sputniknews.com/20211029/watch-iranian-mig-29-shoots-down-aerial-target-fired-by-f-5-tiger-in-low-altitude-flyby-1090328985.html

Watch: Iranian MiG-29 Shoots Down Aerial Target Fired by F-5 Tiger in Low-Altitude Flyby

Video footage from recent aerial combat drills by the Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force (IRIAF) shows one of its most advanced fighter jets blasting a target... 29.10.2021, Sputnik International

Last week, the IRIAF held its annual Fada’eeyan-e Harim-e Velayat, or “Defenders of the Velayat Sanctuary” nationwide air drills. The exercises involved live-fire drills and aircraft from five different air bases, which rehearsed a variety of situations.It’s unclear if the footage that began circulating on social media at roughly the same time comes from last week’s drills or another set of exercises. However, similar drills were undoubtedly being held as the IRIAF practiced fending off attacks such as those recently threatened by Israel, which last week set aside $1.5 billion for preparing for strikes against Iran’s nuclear facilities.One video circulating shows a stunning low-altitude engagement by two Iranian fighter jets.And it all happens just a few thousand feet off the ground.Other undated footage circulating on social media shows an F-4 Phantom II, another US-made fighter dating to the Vietnam War era, firing off a US-made Maverick air-to-ground missile, which perfectly strikes its target.The US stopped selling Iran weapons after the 1979 revolution, which threw out the Western-backed Shah and ushered in a nationalist Islamic government very sharply critical of the US and Israel and their impact on Middle East affairs. However, Iran has kept up on its older weapons, updating them with better weapons and avionics to keep them relevant. In the case of the F-5, at least three evolutions of the F-5 have since been manufactured, including the Azarakhsh, Saeqeh, and Kowsar fighters.

