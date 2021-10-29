Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211029/netizens-support-stand-up-comedian-munawar-faruqui-after-he-cancels-show-following-threats-1090307209.html
Netizens Support Stand-up Comedian Munawar Faruqui After He Cancels Show Following Threats
Netizens Support Stand-up Comedian Munawar Faruqui After He Cancels Show Following Threats
In January this year, Indian stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui, 29, was arrested after both a politician from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Bajrang... 29.10.2021, Sputnik International
protest
comedian
comics
india
People have been offering support to Indian comedian Munawar Faruqui online after he was forced to cancel three upcoming stand-up shows in Mumbai after threats from Hindu nationalist group Bajrang Dal.Hindu activists have been posting the hashtag #GoBackMunawa on Twitter and accusing Faruqui's act of being "anti-Hindu," while everal venue owners and show organisers have been warned against hosting the comic's shows.Faruqui wrote on Instagram that the audience's safety is the most important thing, and if it cannot be guaranteed then his shows must be cancelled. Faruqui's fans have hit back at trolls for harassing him, arguing he has the right to freedom of speech and expression.Despite the threats, Faruqui plans to post a new comedy video on YouTube on Saturday. "Today haters are trending, tomorrow artists will trend. New video releasing tomorrow," he said. In January this year, Faruqui was arrested and jailed in Madhya Pradesh state following a show – he was accused of making indecent remarks about Hindu deities. His fans rallied to support him on social media and he was released on bail a month later.
12:22 GMT 29.10.2021
In January this year, Indian stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui, 29, was arrested after both a politician from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Bajrang Dal Hindu group complained about his gigs; he was blasted as a "serial offender" who "cracks defamatory jokes about Hindu gods and goddesses."
People have been offering support to Indian comedian Munawar Faruqui online after he was forced to cancel three upcoming stand-up shows in Mumbai after threats from Hindu nationalist group Bajrang Dal.
Hindu activists have been posting the hashtag #GoBackMunawa on Twitter and accusing Faruqui's act of being "anti-Hindu," while everal venue owners and show organisers have been warned against hosting the comic's shows.
Faruqui wrote on Instagram that the audience's safety is the most important thing, and if it cannot be guaranteed then his shows must be cancelled.
Faruqui's fans have hit back at trolls for harassing him, arguing he has the right to freedom of speech and expression.
Despite the threats, Faruqui plans to post a new comedy video on YouTube on Saturday. "Today haters are trending, tomorrow artists will trend. New video releasing tomorrow," he said.
In January this year, Faruqui was arrested and jailed in Madhya Pradesh state following a show – he was accused of making indecent remarks about Hindu deities. His fans rallied to support him on social media and he was released on bail a month later.
