Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211029/french-court-acquits-jean-marie-le-pen-in-antisemitism-case-over-oven-quip-1090325112.html
French Court Acquits Jean-Marie Le Pen in Antisemitism Case Over Oven Quip
French Court Acquits Jean-Marie Le Pen in Antisemitism Case Over Oven Quip
PARIS (Sputnik) - A French court cleared Jean-Marie Le Pen of incitement to racial hatred charges on Friday, seven years after the founder of the National... 29.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-29T18:56+0000
2021-10-29T18:56+0000
france
jean-marie le pen
antisemitism
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103521/98/1035219857_0:34:5184:2950_1920x0_80_0_0_4f8a0a1707ba8032610a7520568b937c.jpg
The court confirmed that the 93-year-old’s comment invoked the image of cremation furnaces used in the systematic extermination of Jews in Europe but concluded that he intended to make a "witty remark," rather than incite discrimination or violence, the BFMTV reported.The case stems from a 2014 video in which Le Pen, who was a member of the European Parliament at the time, commented on criticism of his party by a number of celebrities, including Madonna and singer Patrick Bruel, with "We'll do an oven batch next time!"Le Pen’s daughter Marine, the leader of then-National Front, called his comment a "political mistake" and expelled him in 2015 in an effort to move France’s largest hard-right party away from the fringe. He was also fined 30,000 euros (approximately $34,600) in 2016 for dismissing Nazi gas chambers as a "detail" of history.
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103521/98/1035219857_317:0:4925:3456_1920x0_80_0_0_031ef9d20404e6037e6ef12eba77e964.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
france, jean-marie le pen, antisemitism

French Court Acquits Jean-Marie Le Pen in Antisemitism Case Over Oven Quip

18:56 GMT 29.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / Joel SagetFrance's far-right Front National (FN) party founder Jean-Marie Le Pen poses in Saint-Cloud, west of Paris, on January 27, 2016.
France's far-right Front National (FN) party founder Jean-Marie Le Pen poses in Saint-Cloud, west of Paris, on January 27, 2016. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / Joel Saget
Subscribe
PARIS (Sputnik) - A French court cleared Jean-Marie Le Pen of incitement to racial hatred charges on Friday, seven years after the founder of the National Front party made an oven joke about a Jewish celebrity, media said.
The court confirmed that the 93-year-old’s comment invoked the image of cremation furnaces used in the systematic extermination of Jews in Europe but concluded that he intended to make a "witty remark," rather than incite discrimination or violence, the BFMTV reported.
The case stems from a 2014 video in which Le Pen, who was a member of the European Parliament at the time, commented on criticism of his party by a number of celebrities, including Madonna and singer Patrick Bruel, with "We'll do an oven batch next time!"
Le Pen’s daughter Marine, the leader of then-National Front, called his comment a "political mistake" and expelled him in 2015 in an effort to move France’s largest hard-right party away from the fringe. He was also fined 30,000 euros (approximately $34,600) in 2016 for dismissing Nazi gas chambers as a "detail" of history.
101000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
19:45 GMTUS Approves Emergency Use of Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine for Children 5-11 Years Old
19:42 GMTCuomo to Appear in Court on November 17 Over Sex Crime Charges
19:41 GMTPope Francis Calls Biden a 'Good Catholic' Amid Abortion Debate in US
19:14 GMTIndia Seeks Early Solution to Chip Shortage at G-20 Summit as Crisis Reaches Unprecedented Level
19:06 GMTDoctors Tell Queen Elizabeth II to Rest, Stick to 'Light Desk-Based Duties' for Two Weeks
19:03 GMTHillary, Beware: Clinton Foundation Whistleblowers Reportedly Interviewed by Special Counsel Durham
18:59 GMTRDIF Hails EU's Decision to Open Borders for Sputnik V Vaccinated Visitors From Argentina
18:59 GMTBill Gates Backs Nuclear Power, Says Natural Gas is 'Not Real Bridge Technology'
18:56 GMTFrench Court Acquits Jean-Marie Le Pen in Antisemitism Case Over Oven Quip
18:56 GMTMoscow: US Demands That 55 More Russian Diplomats, Workers Leave Country
18:55 GMTAustrian Energy Giant OMV Reveals When Nord Stream 2’s Second Line Will Be Ready to Pump Gas
18:45 GMTUS Intel Concludes COVID-19 Not Developed as Biological Weapon, Remains Divided on Virus Origins
18:41 GMT'Rust' Set Armourer Slams Rumours of Live Ammunition Use by Crew – Report
18:38 GMTSpanish Court to Ask US to Guarantee Dignified Treatment of Ex-Venezuelan Spy
18:24 GMTIran Says New Sanctions Contradict US Claims About Seeking to Return to Nuclear Deal
18:17 GMTChina Seeing Robust Post-COVID Rise While US Economy Under Biden is Losing Steam, Author Says
18:10 GMTMoldova and Gazprom Extend Gas Supply Contract for 5 Years
18:06 GMTIndia Successfully Test-Fires Long-Range Guided Bomb from Fighter Jet
18:04 GMTEx-White House Chief of Staff Says He 'Would Bet' That Trump Will Run for President Again
17:57 GMTKiev Claims It’s Using Turkish-Made Combat Drones in Eastern Ukraine in ‘Self-Defence’