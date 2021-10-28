https://sputniknews.com/20211028/selling-lingerie-or-mangalsutra-netizens-troll-fashion-designer-sabyasachi-for-viral-necklace-ad-1090273160.html

'Selling Lingerie or Mangalsutra?': Netizens Troll Fashion Designer Sabyasachi for Viral Necklace Ad

Celebrity fashion and jewellery designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee is known for his exquisite bridal collection and has designed wedding attire for Bollywood... 28.10.2021, Sputnik International

Indian fashion and jewellery designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee is being brutally trolled on social media after pictures of his new jewellery ad campaign of "mangalsutra" went viral on Wednesday. A "mangalsutra" is a sacred neckpiece tied by the groom around his bride’s neck on the wedding day, as per Hindu tradition, meaning their relationship will be as auspicious as its thread.Sabyasachi took to Instagram and released a series of pictures featuring individuals, heterosexual and same-sex couples flaunting the brand’s newly launched mangalsutra collection on their bare chest.In one of the pictures, a plus-size model can be seen wearing black lingerie and sporting a mangalsutra as she poses with a male model. The advertisement didn't sit well with many netizens, who called it an "obscene", "indecent", and inappropriate depiction of the sacred mangalsutra. Several users took to social media slamming the brand and the designer, and have taken particular offence to the use and placement of mangalsutras on models’ bare bodies. Some have criticised the ad by wondering if the designer is "selling mangalsutra or lingerie". Some also said that a mangalsutra is more than just an ornamental value or fashion jewellery. Many netizens are accusing the designer of attacking Hindu culture and hurting religious sentiments with the new advertisement.The new "Royal Bengal Mangalsutra Collection" is made up of 18 karat gold, featuring a black and golden beaded chain, and starts at a price of INR 165,000 ($2,204).

