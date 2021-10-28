Registration was successful!
Second Day of Appeal Hearing on Julian Assange's Extradition
Second Day of Appeal Hearing on Julian Assange's Extradition
In January, Judge Vanessa Baraister decided that the WikiLeaks founder should not be extradited to the US, where he faces up to 175 years of imprisonment, due... 28.10.2021, Sputnik International
Sputnik is live from London, where the Royal Court of Justice is holding a hearing on the US appeal of the court's previous decision not to extradite the publisher.Assange, who was arrested by the British authorities on 11 April 2019, after spending almost seven years in the Ecuadorian Embassy, is facing criminal charges in the US for publishing classified documents. He is now awaiting the outcome of the appeal hearing in Belmarsh prison in London.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
The TRUTH is on trial here!
Second Day of Appeal Hearing on Julian Assange's Extradition
julian assange, extradition, court hearing, wikileaks, uk

Second Day of Appeal Hearing on Julian Assange's Extradition

06:03 GMT 28.10.2021
In January, Judge Vanessa Baraister decided that the WikiLeaks founder should not be extradited to the US, where he faces up to 175 years of imprisonment, due to the high risk of him committing suicide.
Sputnik is live from London, where the Royal Court of Justice is holding a hearing on the US appeal of the court's previous decision not to extradite the publisher.
Assange, who was arrested by the British authorities on 11 April 2019, after spending almost seven years in the Ecuadorian Embassy, is facing criminal charges in the US for publishing classified documents. He is now awaiting the outcome of the appeal hearing in Belmarsh prison in London.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
The TRUTH is on trial here!
NNevi'im
28 October, 09:38 GMT
