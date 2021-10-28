https://sputniknews.com/20211028/second-day-of-appeal-hearing-on-julian-assanges-extradition-1090269119.html

Second Day of Appeal Hearing on Julian Assange's Extradition

In January, Judge Vanessa Baraister decided that the WikiLeaks founder should not be extradited to the US, where he faces up to 175 years of imprisonment, due... 28.10.2021, Sputnik International

Sputnik is live from London, where the Royal Court of Justice is holding a hearing on the US appeal of the court's previous decision not to extradite the publisher.Assange, who was arrested by the British authorities on 11 April 2019, after spending almost seven years in the Ecuadorian Embassy, is facing criminal charges in the US for publishing classified documents. He is now awaiting the outcome of the appeal hearing in Belmarsh prison in London.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

Nevi'im The TRUTH is on trial here! 0

