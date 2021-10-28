https://sputniknews.com/20211028/nasas-juno-probe-looks-inside-stormy-jupiter-atmosphere-for-clues-on-solar-system-birth-1090292361.html

NASA’s Juno Probe Looks Inside Stormy Jupiter Atmosphere for Clues on Solar System Birth

NASA’s Juno Probe Looks Inside Stormy Jupiter Atmosphere for Clues on Solar System Birth

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - New findings from the Juno probe of Jupiter show the giant planet shrouded in zones and belts of swirling clouds, towering storms and... 28.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-28T21:16+0000

2021-10-28T21:16+0000

2021-10-28T21:16+0000

tech

jupiter

spacecraft

space

atmosphere

solar system

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1c/1090292284_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_7db01d9ac8ebd15a810f3e015ea6df2a.jpg

Jupiter massive size indicates it was the first planet formed, Juno lead designer and principal investigator Scott Bolton said in a televised news conference.While it will likely provide time for scientists to digest the data and develop new theories on planet formation, the presentation offered a visual view not unlike a Vincent van Gogh painting.By providing a three-dimensional view of Jupiter’s atmosphere largely hidden between a layer of clouds, Juno found storms extending dozens of miles skyward and one storm over the planet’s iconic red spot 200 miles tall. Juno measured the depth of the spot itself at about 300 miles, NASA scientists said.Images showed cyclones and anticyclones spinning in opposite directions, along with distinctive belts and zones of white and reddish clouds that wrap around the planet like a series of jet streams.Multiple cyclones covered both the planet’s north and south poles, eight arranged in an octagonal pattern in the north and five in a pentagonal pattern in the south.Juno entered an elongated orbit of Jupiter’s atmosphere in 2016. The images displayed and data disclosed were collected during each of the spacecraft’s 37passes of the planet so far, according to NASA.

https://sputniknews.com/20211016/jupiter-like-planet-orbiting-dead-star-offers-glimpse-into-future-of-our-solar-system-1089961775.html

space

solar system

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

tech, jupiter, spacecraft, space, atmosphere, solar system