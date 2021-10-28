https://sputniknews.com/20211028/london-train-driver-who-caused-collision-arrested-after-testing-positive-for-cocaine-1090274822.html

London Train Driver Who Caused Collision Arrested After 'Testing Positive for Cocaine'

The incident occurred earlier this month at Enfield Town Station when a train derailed, crashed through buffers and almost hit the station building. 28.10.2021, Sputnik International

The train driver who caused an accident in London that injured at least two people, was arrested on Tuesday after testing positive for cocaine, daily newspaper the Sun reported. The man, whose identity has yet to be revealed, is said to be an "experienced driver". However, a blood sample taken after the incident showed traces of cocaine, the report said.After the arrest, the driver was reportedly placed on bail and suspended from work. In accordance with the Transport and Works Act 1992, he could face up to six months' imprisonment and a massive fine.

