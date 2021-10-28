Registration was successful!
Second Day of Appeal Hearing on Julian Assange's Extradition
https://sputniknews.com/20211028/london-train-driver-who-caused-collision-arrested-after-testing-positive-for-cocaine-1090274822.html
London Train Driver Who Caused Collision Arrested After 'Testing Positive for Cocaine'
London Train Driver Who Caused Collision Arrested After 'Testing Positive for Cocaine'
The incident occurred earlier this month at Enfield Town Station when a train derailed, crashed through buffers and almost hit the station building. 28.10.2021
train accident
train
trainwreck
uk
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104926/48/1049264889_3:0:4894:2751_1920x0_80_0_0_c99b6435d71fa4bd84af3069b94fb616.jpg
The train driver who caused an accident in London that injured at least two people, was arrested on Tuesday after testing positive for cocaine, daily newspaper the Sun reported. The man, whose identity has yet to be revealed, is said to be an "experienced driver". However, a blood sample taken after the incident showed traces of cocaine, the report said.After the arrest, the driver was reportedly placed on bail and suspended from work. In accordance with the Transport and Works Act 1992, he could face up to six months' imprisonment and a massive fine.
train accident, train, trainwreck, uk

London Train Driver Who Caused Collision Arrested After 'Testing Positive for Cocaine'

11:34 GMT 28.10.2021
© Flickr / Train PhotosThameslink train, London
Thameslink train, London - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.10.2021
© Flickr / Train Photos
Evgeny Mikhaylov - Sputnik International
Evgeny Mikhaylov
All materialsWrite to the author
The incident occurred earlier this month at Enfield Town Station when a train derailed, crashed through buffers and almost hit the station building.
The train driver who caused an accident in London that injured at least two people, was arrested on Tuesday after testing positive for cocaine, daily newspaper the Sun reported.
The man, whose identity has yet to be revealed, is said to be an "experienced driver". However, a blood sample taken after the incident showed traces of cocaine, the report said.

"This has caused shock among his colleagues because it's a very serious incident," a source told the newspaper. "Luckily, by the time the train hit the buffers, it had slowed down and somehow managed to stay upright."

After the arrest, the driver was reportedly placed on bail and suspended from work. In accordance with the Transport and Works Act 1992, he could face up to six months' imprisonment and a massive fine.
