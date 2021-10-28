Leningrad Region Develops Cross-Border Cooperation Amid Pandemic

Governor Alexander Drozdenko reminded his colleagues that he had once headed a border area, the Kingisepp District, for eight years. Joint projects between Russia and Estonia created new opportunities for the development of the territories in various spheres. Now this direction continues to develop actively. In August 2020, Leningrad and Estonian authorities agreed to jointly restore two historical sites on the territory of Ivangorod and Narva – the Great Powder Barn and the Kristerval Bastion.He also urged his colleagues to share their experiences in the field, promote best practices, and actively involve the local population in their implementation.
The Leningrad Region is focusing on cross-border cooperation despite the pandemic, as the regional government has attracted more than €35 million for cross-border development, Leningrad Region Governor Alexander Drozdenko said at the 41st Session of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities of the Council of Europe (CoE).
Governor Alexander Drozdenko reminded his colleagues that he had once headed a border area, the Kingisepp District, for eight years. Joint projects between Russia and Estonia created new opportunities for the development of the territories in various spheres. Now this direction continues to develop actively.
In August 2020, Leningrad and Estonian authorities agreed to jointly restore two historical sites on the territory of Ivangorod and Narva – the Great Powder Barn and the Kristerval Bastion.
"Despite the pandemic, the Leningrad Region is actively developing cross-border cooperation. We have attracted more than €35 million for the development of border territories: these include environmental programmes, landscaping programmes, cultural programmes, people-to-people diplomacy exchanges, and much more", the governor said.
He also urged his colleagues to share their experiences in the field, promote best practices, and actively involve the local population in their implementation.