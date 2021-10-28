https://sputniknews.com/20211028/judge-jails-teenager-who-made-bizarre-contract-with-demon-to-minimum-of-35-years-behind-bars-1090274147.html

Judge Jails Teenager Who Made 'Bizarre' Contract With Demon to Minimum of 35 Years Behind Bars

Judge Jails Teenager Who Made 'Bizarre' Contract With Demon to Minimum of 35 Years Behind Bars

In June 2020, Nicole Smallman and her sister Bibaa Henry were stabbed to death as they celebrated Bibaa’s birthday in a park in London. The murders took place... 28.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-28T10:25+0000

2021-10-28T10:25+0000

2021-10-28T11:30+0000

london

murder

old bailey

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/15/1089268953_0:107:384:323_1920x0_80_0_0_e30a375b5e08579920dac2bac809ce0e.jpg

A teenager has been jailed for life for murdering two sisters after signing a contract with a demon to “sacrifice” women in return for winning a Mega Millions lottery jackpot.Sentencing Danyal Hussein, 19, to a minimum term of 35 years, Mrs Justice Whipple said the teenager's motivation was "bizarre", but it was because he hoped to win the lottery and had a "misguided" belief he could exploit some supernatural power.Hussein, from Blackheath, south London, was convicted in July of murdering Nicole Smallman, 27, a hospitality industry worker, and her sister Bibaa Henry, 46, a social worker, in Fryent Country Park in northwest London in the early hours of 6 June last year.Hussein refused to engage with a psychiatrist, Dr Ian Cumming, but the court heard there was no evidence he was mentally ill, although he did have autistic spectrum disorder.During the sentencing hearing Hussein, appearing on videolink from Belmarsh prison, sat sideways on his chair and stared out of the window.When police searched Hussein’s bedroom, they found a handwritten contract with a demon called Lucifuge Rofocale.Hussein, who signed the "agreement" in his own blood, wrote: “For the Mighty King Lucifuge Rofocale: Perform a minimum of six sacrifices every six months for as long as I am free and physically capable”.It went on: "Sacrifice only women, build a temple for you, do everything that I have promised".As part of the deal, Hussein wrote that he expected to win the “Mega Millions Super Jackpot” and “never be suspected of any crimes by the police”.The killings took place during the first lockdown and, with pubs and restaurants closed, the sisters chose to celebrate Bibaa’s birthday in the park with a group of around 10 friends.They were “brutally” stabbed to death in the early hours of 6 June 2020 after their friends had left and the pair danced and played with lights in the darkness.The killer concealed both bodies in the undergrowth and was caught on a neighbour’s CCTV camera returning to his father’s home nearby around 4 a.m.Earlier this week, a report by the Independent Office for Police Conduct found the level of service the police provided over the weekend the sisters went missing was below the standard it should have been, but ruled out any racial bias or actual misconduct.The Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, who is already under pressure to resign following the conviction of murdering police officer Wayne Couzens, has tried to apologise to the family.She added: “We have contacted the family to ask if they will allow me or, if they prefer, another senior officer to visit them at a time that is right to apologise in person”.But Nicole and Bibaa’s mother, Mina Smallman, rejected the apology.She said: “Sorry is something you say when you comprehend the wrong you do and take full responsibility for it, demonstrating that by taking appropriate, proportionate action, which to our minds is not going to happen”.“The investigation was not handled appropriately. The apology should have been done face to face and not nearly 10 months later”, Mrs Smallman added.“Perhaps he still believes that Lucifuge Rofocale will come to his aid, but unfortunately for the defendant, there are no deals to be had in these courts and the devil (if he is anywhere) is in the detail”, he added.Hussein, who did not give evidence, claimed he was not the person shown knocking on the door of his father’s home and being let in and claimed it was not him who bought a set of knives in a supermarket a few days before the murders.

Charlie McD Hang him high! 0

1

london

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Chris Summers

Chris Summers

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Chris Summers

london, murder, old bailey