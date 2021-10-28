Registration was successful!
Second Day of Appeal Hearing on Julian Assange's Extradition
Indian Farm Laws: Modi Gov't Under Fire as Three Female Protesters Are Killed by Truck
Indian Farm Laws: Modi Gov't Under Fire as Three Female Protesters Are Killed by Truck
India's farmers have been demonstrating since November against three controversial laws passed by the Modi government last September. They have claimed that... 28.10.2021, Sputnik International
In a latest tragedy hitting the protesting farmers on Delhi's border, three elderly women were killed and two critically injured after a speeding truck hit them on Thursday morning. Delhi state chief, Arvind Kejriwal, who leads the Aam Aadmi Party, lashed out at the Narendra Modi-led federal government for refusing to heed to the demands of the farming community. The three women, run over by a truck on Delhi's Tikri border, came from the Mansa district of the state of Punjab. They had joined the farmers' protest only a few days ago. The incident occurred as the women were waiting for a lift to the railway station so that they could travel home. Punjab's state chief, Charanjit Singh Channi, has lamented the death of the female farmers, describing it as an "irreparable loss" and announcing ex-gratia relief of INR500,000 ($6,683 ) for the bereaved families.
Indian Farm Laws: Modi Gov't Under Fire as Three Female Protesters Are Killed by Truck

12:49 GMT 28.10.2021
© REUTERS / FRANCIS MASCARENHASA woman walks inside a deserted wholesale market, that was shut during a Maharashtra statewide strike, after people were killed in clashes when a car linked to a federal minister ran over farmers protesting against controversial farm laws in Uttar Pradesh earlier this month, in Navi Mumbai, India October 11, 2021
A woman walks inside a deserted wholesale market, that was shut during a Maharashtra statewide strike, after people were killed in clashes when a car linked to a federal minister ran over farmers protesting against controversial farm laws in Uttar Pradesh earlier this month, in Navi Mumbai, India October 11, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.10.2021
© REUTERS / FRANCIS MASCARENHAS
Priya Yadav - Sputnik International
Priya Yadav
India's farmers have been demonstrating since November against three controversial laws passed by the Modi government last September. They have claimed that more than 600 members of their community have died during the protests so far.
In a latest tragedy hitting the protesting farmers on Delhi's border, three elderly women were killed and two critically injured after a speeding truck hit them on Thursday morning.
Delhi state chief, Arvind Kejriwal, who leads the Aam Aadmi Party, lashed out at the Narendra Modi-led federal government for refusing to heed to the demands of the farming community.

"If only the federal government were to listen to the farmers' demands, families will not have to sit on the roads to protest," said Kejriwal.

The three women, run over by a truck on Delhi's Tikri border, came from the Mansa district of the state of Punjab. They had joined the farmers' protest only a few days ago. The incident occurred as the women were waiting for a lift to the railway station so that they could travel home.
Punjab's state chief, Charanjit Singh Channi, has lamented the death of the female farmers, describing it as an "irreparable loss" and announcing ex-gratia relief of INR500,000 ($6,683 ) for the bereaved families.
