Indian Farm Laws: Modi Gov't Under Fire as Three Female Protesters Are Killed by Truck

India's farmers have been demonstrating since November against three controversial laws passed by the Modi government last September.

In a latest tragedy hitting the protesting farmers on Delhi's border, three elderly women were killed and two critically injured after a speeding truck hit them on Thursday morning. Delhi state chief, Arvind Kejriwal, who leads the Aam Aadmi Party, lashed out at the Narendra Modi-led federal government for refusing to heed to the demands of the farming community. The three women, run over by a truck on Delhi's Tikri border, came from the Mansa district of the state of Punjab. They had joined the farmers' protest only a few days ago. The incident occurred as the women were waiting for a lift to the railway station so that they could travel home. Punjab's state chief, Charanjit Singh Channi, has lamented the death of the female farmers, describing it as an "irreparable loss" and announcing ex-gratia relief of INR500,000 ($6,683 ) for the bereaved families.

