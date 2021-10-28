https://sputniknews.com/20211028/extinction-rebellion-climate-change-activists-break-into-oil-refinery-in-uk---photos-video-1090273922.html

Extinction Rebellion Climate Change Activists Break Into Oil Refinery in UK - Photos, Video

Extinction Rebellion Climate Change Activists Break Into Oil Refinery in UK - Photos, Video

LONDON (Sputnik) – Climate change activists from Extinction Rebellion (XR) broke into an oil refinery run by ExxonMobil in Hampshire to protest the UK... 28.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-28T09:37+0000

2021-10-28T09:37+0000

2021-10-28T09:37+0000

exxon mobile

oil refinery

extinction rebellion (xr)

uk

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107862/90/1078629063_0:154:3009:1846_1920x0_80_0_0_99bd1608b3d3b2db2482cf2b877d345b.jpg

Images posted on social media show that the group used the same pink boat with the words ‘act now’ they have used in previous protests in London to blockade the main entrance to the refinery.Other protesters cut through the site's electric fence and climbed two 15-meter-high oil storage tanks and unveiled a banner saying "No future on fossil fuels".The protest took place in the run-up to the UN Conference on Climate Change, COP26, beginning on Sunday in the Scottish city of Glasgow, where world leaders are expected to make meaningful commitments on achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 and limiting global warming to 1.5°C.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

exxon mobile, oil refinery, extinction rebellion (xr), uk