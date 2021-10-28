Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211028/britons-hit-the-streets-to-protests-against-spiking-epidemic-in-uk-nightclubs---photos-1090268187.html
Britons Hit the Streets to Protests Against 'Spiking Epidemic' in UK Nightclubs - Photos
Britons Hit the Streets to Protests Against 'Spiking Epidemic' in UK Nightclubs - Photos
Previously, a Girls Night In campaign was announced in Manchester, Leeds, Nottingham, Bristol, and other cities, urging people to boycott nightclubs until they... 28.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-28T05:37+0000
2021-10-28T05:37+0000
Mass rallies were held in the UK overnight, as people in 40 cities protested against stepped-up spiking cases.The demonstrations, intended to draw attention to the issue, came after police disclosed 254 incidents in just two months. This includes 198 cases of confirmed reports of drink spiking and 56 cases of spiking by injection.Police have launched investigations into multiple spiking cases, and last week Home Secretary Priti Patel asked for an urgent update on the probes, while the Home Office reportedly encouraged people to report such incidents.Hundreds of people have shared their stories online, suggesting that their drinks had been drugged, or reporting they had been injected with an unknown substance. Several nightclubs also voluntarily closed their doors on Wednesday, to show solidarity with the protests.In the meantime, a petition to improve security in nightclubs has gathered over 100,000 signatures in less than a week, meaning it will be considered by MPs.
protests, pandemic, uk, coronavirus, covid-19

Britons Hit the Streets to Protests Against 'Spiking Epidemic' in UK Nightclubs - Photos

05:37 GMT 28.10.2021
Previously, a Girls Night In campaign was announced in Manchester, Leeds, Nottingham, Bristol, and other cities, urging people to boycott nightclubs until they improve security to prevent drugging cases.
Mass rallies were held in the UK overnight, as people in 40 cities protested against stepped-up spiking cases.
The demonstrations, intended to draw attention to the issue, came after police disclosed 254 incidents in just two months. This includes 198 cases of confirmed reports of drink spiking and 56 cases of spiking by injection.
Police have launched investigations into multiple spiking cases, and last week Home Secretary Priti Patel asked for an urgent update on the probes, while the Home Office reportedly encouraged people to report such incidents.
Hundreds of people have shared their stories online, suggesting that their drinks had been drugged, or reporting they had been injected with an unknown substance. Several nightclubs also voluntarily closed their doors on Wednesday, to show solidarity with the protests.
In the meantime, a petition to improve security in nightclubs has gathered over 100,000 signatures in less than a week, meaning it will be considered by MPs.
