'Breach of Privacy': Netizens Slam Indian Cops for Stopping Commuters to Check Phones for Drug Chats
© REUTERS / ADNAN ABIDIPolice officers patrol in front of closed shops at a market area during a curfew to limit the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New Delhi, India, April 6, 2021.
As the incidence of drug trafficking and related scandals is showing a worrying rise across India, state police are adopting new ways to put an end to this trend.
Videos of policemen in the city of Hyderabad in India's southern state Telangana, stopping drivers and checking their phones for drug-related conversations by searching for keywords such as "ganja" have triggered an uproar on social media.
More than 100 policemen took part in the anti-drug drive that has been going on for the past two months.
"10 rowdy-sheeters [people with criminal records] were taken into custody and they were counselled to refrain from criminal activities," Hyderabad south zone deputy commissioner of police, Gajarao Bhupal, said.
More about the Hyderabad Police whatsapp chat searches from @TheSiasatDaily pic.twitter.com/jmmxMedutl— Srinivas Kodali (@digitaldutta) October 28, 2021
Despite claims from officials that the search is not illegal since they are not forcing anybody to show them their phones, a group of netizens have hit out at Hyderabad police, accusing them of harassment and breach of privacy.
Unbelievable!!@CPHydCity Sir if its true please stop harassing common people in the name of search. Phone chats are privates.— ibrahim (@ibrahimakber) October 28, 2021
#Hyderabad police check phones of youth for keyword ‘ganja’. The searches are without warrant or cause. @TheQuint pic.twitter.com/ombO2FJMoM— Nikhila Henry (@NikhilaHenry) October 28, 2021