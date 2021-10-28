https://sputniknews.com/20211028/breach-of-privacy-netizens-slam-indian-cops-for-stopping-commuters-to-check-phones-for-drug-chats-1090275625.html

'Breach of Privacy': Netizens Slam Indian Cops for Stopping Commuters to Check Phones for Drug Chats

As the incidence of drug trafficking and related scandals is showing a worrying rise across India, state police are adopting new ways to put an end to this... 28.10.2021, Sputnik International

Videos of policemen in the city of Hyderabad in India's southern state Telangana, stopping drivers and checking their phones for drug-related conversations by searching for keywords such as "ganja" have triggered an uproar on social media.More than 100 policemen took part in the anti-drug drive that has been going on for the past two months.Despite claims from officials that the search is not illegal since they are not forcing anybody to show them their phones, a group of netizens have hit out at Hyderabad police, accusing them of harassment and breach of privacy.

