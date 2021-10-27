Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211027/russias-minor-indigenous-peoples-exhibition-opens-in-strasbourg-1090250229.html
Russia's Minor Indigenous Peoples Exhibition Opens in Strasbourg
Russia's Minor Indigenous Peoples Exhibition Opens in Strasbourg
Leningrad Region Governor Alexander Drozdenko opened "The World in Faces" photo exhibition under the auspices of the 41st Session of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities of the Council of Europe (CoE), a representative of the regional administration's press service told Sputnik.
According to the governor, the exhibition of the photographer Alexander Khimushin shows photographs of representatives of some minor indigenous peoples of Russia. The project focuses on documenting and preserving vulnerable ethnic cultures in different countries.The governor further added that the exhibition had already encouraged some congress participants to consider expanding cultural exchanges with Russia. Leningrad Region Governor Alexander Drozdenko heads the Russian delegation at the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities of the Council of Europe (CoE), the press service noted.
Russia's Minor Indigenous Peoples Exhibition Opens in Strasbourg

13:21 GMT 27.10.2021
Subscribe
Leningrad Region Governor Alexander Drozdenko opened "The World in Faces" photo exhibition under the auspices of the 41st Session of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities of the Council of Europe (CoE), a representative of the regional administration's press service told Sputnik.
According to the governor, the exhibition of the photographer Alexander Khimushin shows photographs of representatives of some minor indigenous peoples of Russia. The project focuses on documenting and preserving vulnerable ethnic cultures in different countries.

"I am sure that this impressive project will draw attention to the importance of preserving authentic cultures", Drozdenko stressed. The population of indigenous peoples in the Russian Federation has not only not declined, but has grown by 20% over the past 30 years, he said.

"Many issues of supporting indigenous peoples are in the competence of regional and municipal authorities. We have more than 140 nationalities living in the Leningrad Region, including representatives of three small peoples – Vepsians, Izhorians, and Votians. We use the regional budget to finance museums of indigenous cultures, language courses, folk festivals, and much more. These activities allow people to preserve their identity, not only to remember their past but also to pass on unique traditions", Drozdenko said.

The governor further added that the exhibition had already encouraged some congress participants to consider expanding cultural exchanges with Russia. Leningrad Region Governor Alexander Drozdenko heads the Russian delegation at the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities of the Council of Europe (CoE), the press service noted.
