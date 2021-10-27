https://sputniknews.com/20211027/russias-minor-indigenous-peoples-exhibition-opens-in-strasbourg-1090250229.html

Russia's Minor Indigenous Peoples Exhibition Opens in Strasbourg

Russia's Minor Indigenous Peoples Exhibition Opens in Strasbourg

Leningrad Region Governor Alexander Drozdenko opened "The World in Faces" photo exhibition under the auspices of the 41st Session of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities of the Council of Europe.

According to the governor, the exhibition of the photographer Alexander Khimushin shows photographs of representatives of some minor indigenous peoples of Russia. The project focuses on documenting and preserving vulnerable ethnic cultures in different countries.The governor further added that the exhibition had already encouraged some congress participants to consider expanding cultural exchanges with Russia. Leningrad Region Governor Alexander Drozdenko heads the Russian delegation at the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities of the Council of Europe (CoE), the press service noted.

