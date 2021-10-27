Registration was successful!
Russia's Glavkosmos Will Fly Four Tourists Into Space in 2024
Russia's Glavkosmos Will Fly Four Tourists Into Space in 2024
Earlier this month, a Russian actress and a film director spent 12 days in orbit making the world's first movie in space. Director General of Roscosmos Dmitry... 27.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-27T13:38+0000
2021-10-27T13:53+0000
space
roscosmos
Glavkosmos, a subsidiary of the Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos, has signed a preliminary agreement under which two commercial flights of Soyuz spacecraft will be carried out in 2024.The announcement was made by Glavkosmos' Director General Dmitry Loskutov at the International Astronautical Congress 2021 in Dubai.Earlier this month, Russian actress Yulia Peresild and film director Klim Shipenko boarded the International Space Station (ISS) to shoot the first professional feature film in space, titled "The Challenge".Peresild and Shipenko returned to Earth together with Russian cosmonaut Oleg Novitskiy on 17 October, after spending 12 days in orbit. According to Roscosmos, the three are feeling well.
space
Russia's Glavkosmos Will Fly Four Tourists Into Space in 2024

13:38 GMT 27.10.2021 (Updated: 13:53 GMT 27.10.2021)
Being updated
Earlier this month, a Russian actress and a film director spent 12 days in orbit making the world's first movie in space. Director General of Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin said that the space mission for the film crew of "The Challenge" was "a solid five".
Glavkosmos, a subsidiary of the Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos, has signed a preliminary agreement under which two commercial flights of Soyuz spacecraft will be carried out in 2024.
The announcement was made by Glavkosmos' Director General Dmitry Loskutov at the International Astronautical Congress 2021 in Dubai.
"Glavkosmos has signed a preliminary agreement on the provision of four commercial seats in Soyuz in 2024. This means two commercial flights in 2024 with customers", said Loskutov, without elaborating.
Earlier this month, Russian actress Yulia Peresild and film director Klim Shipenko boarded the International Space Station (ISS) to shoot the first professional feature film in space, titled "The Challenge".
Peresild and Shipenko returned to Earth together with Russian cosmonaut Oleg Novitskiy on 17 October, after spending 12 days in orbit. According to Roscosmos, the three are feeling well.
