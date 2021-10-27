Russia's Glavkosmos Will Fly Four Tourists Into Space in 2024

Glavkosmos, a subsidiary of the Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos, has signed a preliminary agreement under which two commercial flights of Soyuz spacecraft will be carried out in 2024.The announcement was made by Glavkosmos' Director General Dmitry Loskutov at the International Astronautical Congress 2021 in Dubai.Earlier this month, Russian actress Yulia Peresild and film director Klim Shipenko boarded the International Space Station (ISS) to shoot the first professional feature film in space, titled "The Challenge".Peresild and Shipenko returned to Earth together with Russian cosmonaut Oleg Novitskiy on 17 October, after spending 12 days in orbit. According to Roscosmos, the three are feeling well.
Earlier this month, a Russian actress and a film director spent 12 days in orbit making the world's first movie in space. Director General of Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin said that the space mission for the film crew of "The Challenge" was "a solid five".
Glavkosmos, a subsidiary of the Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos, has signed a preliminary agreement under which two commercial flights of Soyuz spacecraft will be carried out in 2024.
The announcement was made by Glavkosmos' Director General Dmitry Loskutov at the International Astronautical Congress 2021 in Dubai.
"Glavkosmos has signed a preliminary agreement on the provision of four commercial seats in Soyuz in 2024. This means two commercial flights in 2024 with customers", said Loskutov, without elaborating.
Earlier this month, Russian actress Yulia Peresild and film director Klim Shipenko boarded the International Space Station (ISS) to shoot the first professional feature film in space, titled "The Challenge".
Peresild and Shipenko returned to Earth together with Russian cosmonaut Oleg Novitskiy on 17 October, after spending 12 days in orbit. According to Roscosmos, the three are feeling well.