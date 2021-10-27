Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
London Court Holds Hearing on US Appeal of Assange Extradition Case
https://sputniknews.com/20211027/lavrov-terrorists-disguised-as-afghan-refugees-trying-to-get-into-neighbouring-countries-1090240364.html
Lavrov: Terrorists Disguised as Afghan Refugees Trying to Get Into Neighbouring Countries
Lavrov: Terrorists Disguised as Afghan Refugees Trying to Get Into Neighbouring Countries
According to the top Russian diplomat, tackling the migration crisis is the priority now, since Afghanistan's neighbours are now being targeted by "destructive... 27.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-27T08:55+0000
2021-10-27T09:31+0000
russia
afghanistan
sergei lavrov
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102866/80/1028668086_0:276:2584:1730_1920x0_80_0_0_e523b932dd0d72b8db4f5858378082ea.jpg
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov addressed situation in Afghanistan on Wednesday, saying that terrorists and criminals, disguised as Afghan refugees are already trying to infiltrate neighbouring countries.According to the Russian minister, after almost two decades of NATO's attempts to impose its state-building model on Afghanistan, the nation has to start from scratch.He also stressed that Afghanistan's neighbours should prevent US and NATO military forces from having a presence on their territory.Previously, reports suggested that the US was speaking with the governments of Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and other countries in the region about potential basing rights.The situation in Afghanistan remains tense following the Taliban* takeover in August. The militants managed to seize all of the nation's provinces amid the US troop withdrawal and entered the capital on 15 August.
The US is a cancer upon this planet and all international terrorism and terrorist groups like ISIS are symptoms of this cancer and countries like Russia have been busy targeting the symptoms of this cancer instead of addressing the cancer itself, until this cancer is targeted all other efforts is simply pissing in the wind.
2
I gave you a like, though I think that Russia is precisely targeting the cancer: the "financial" sector. The mythical form of capitalism that depends on petro-dollar? "Petro" being related to MENA.... and Venezuela (in US "backyard"). Oh, they are targeting. I wish them clear skies and good wind.
2
6
afghanistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102866/80/1028668086_168:0:2493:1744_1920x0_80_0_0_3fe5d4d3b31bd860e7e3192d89701312.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, afghanistan, sergei lavrov

Lavrov: Terrorists Disguised as Afghan Refugees Trying to Get Into Neighbouring Countries

08:55 GMT 27.10.2021 (Updated: 09:31 GMT 27.10.2021)
© REUTERS / Yannis BehrakisAfghan migrants try to hold onto a sinking dinghy off the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey to Lesbos.
Afghan migrants try to hold onto a sinking dinghy off the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey to Lesbos. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.10.2021
© REUTERS / Yannis Behrakis
Subscribe
Evgeny Mikhaylov - Sputnik International
Evgeny Mikhaylov
All materialsWrite to the author
According to the top Russian diplomat, tackling the migration crisis is the priority now, since Afghanistan's neighbours are now being targeted by "destructive forces".
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov addressed situation in Afghanistan on Wednesday, saying that terrorists and criminals, disguised as Afghan refugees are already trying to infiltrate neighbouring countries.

"Obviously, without a decisive fight against drug production and smuggling, and against international terrorist groups hunkering [down] in Afghanistan and being manipulated from the outside, it is hardly possible to shape a normal foreign policy, especially with neighbouring countries, which are primarily targeted by these destructive forces", Lavrov said at a meeting of Afghanistan's neighbours, hosted by Tehran.

According to the Russian minister, after almost two decades of NATO's attempts to impose its state-building model on Afghanistan, the nation has to start from scratch.

"Apparently, the time has come to start mobilising the effort to collect resources for financial, economic, and humanitarian assistance to Afghans", Lavrov added.

© REUTERS / Alkis KonstantinidisRefugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, block the entrance of the refugee camp at the disused Hellenikon airport as police officers try to disperse them, in Athens, Greece, February 6, 2017
Refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, block the entrance of the refugee camp at the disused Hellenikon airport as police officers try to disperse them, in Athens, Greece, February 6, 2017 - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.10.2021
Refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, block the entrance of the refugee camp at the disused Hellenikon airport as police officers try to disperse them, in Athens, Greece, February 6, 2017
© REUTERS / Alkis Konstantinidis
He also stressed that Afghanistan's neighbours should prevent US and NATO military forces from having a presence on their territory.
Previously, reports suggested that the US was speaking with the governments of Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and other countries in the region about potential basing rights.
The situation in Afghanistan remains tense following the Taliban* takeover in August. The militants managed to seize all of the nation's provinces amid the US troop withdrawal and entered the capital on 15 August.
101000
Discuss
Popular comments
The US is a cancer upon this planet and all international terrorism and terrorist groups like ISIS are symptoms of this cancer and countries like Russia have been busy targeting the symptoms of this cancer instead of addressing the cancer itself, until this cancer is targeted all other efforts is simply pissing in the wind.
Golem
27 October, 12:27 GMT2
000000
I gave you a like, though I think that Russia is precisely targeting the cancer: the "financial" sector. The mythical form of capitalism that depends on petro-dollar? "Petro" being related to MENA.... and Venezuela (in US "backyard"). Oh, they are targeting. I wish them clear skies and good wind.
GGone
27 October, 12:30 GMT2
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
09:34 GMTHindu Activists Vandalise Mosque as Protests in Northeastern India Turn Violent - Video
09:23 GMTSonia Gandhi Bashes Indian Gov't for Vaccinating 'Less Than a Third of Adult Population' in 9 Months
08:55 GMTLavrov: Terrorists Disguised as Afghan Refugees Trying to Get Into Neighbouring Countries
08:22 GMTWaqar Younis Ignites Indians After Claiming He Loves Namaz Recited 'in Front of Hindus' at T20 Match
08:18 GMTErdogan Seeks to Discuss US-Turkey Row Over F-35 Jets With Biden at Glasgow Talks
08:12 GMTTerror Group Threatens Those Reporting Students 'Celebrating' Pakistan's T20 Win vs India
07:53 GMTChina Urges US to Respect Commitments on Taiwan in Response to Blinken's UN Statements
07:47 GMTFrance and Bayern Munich Player Lucas Hernandez Spared Jail Term
07:42 GMTUS Regulator Bans China Telecom America Over 'Significant' National Security Risks
07:38 GMTGerman Regulator to Consider Nord Stream 2 Network Independence
07:15 GMTCan Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Save His Manchester United Job?
07:06 GMTPrince Andrew's Lawyer Asks to Keep Epstein's Settlement With Virginia Giuffre Sealed
06:47 GMTDanish Health Minister Demands More Vaccinations to Avoid New Lockdown
06:42 GMTEx-Lehman Brothers Exec Predicts Three More Years of Inflation, Tech Stocks to 'Get Crushed'
06:39 GMTUS Senators Ask Biden to Waive CAATSA Sanctions Against India for Buying S-400 Missile Systems
06:28 GMTIsrael Plans to Allow Entry for Sputnik V-Vaccinated Tourists From 15 November, Source Says
06:18 GMTPoll: 6 in 10 Americans Say Oil, Gas Companies Bear Brunt of Blame for Climate Change
06:14 GMT'Worst Prepared': Denmark's Solo Mission Against Piracy Off the Coast of Africa Meets Criticism
06:06 GMTLondon Court Holds Hearing on US Appeal of Assange Extradition Case
05:51 GMTUK Budget and Spending Review: Sunak May Announce Britain Preparing for 'New Economy Post-COVID'