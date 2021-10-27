https://sputniknews.com/20211027/lavrov-terrorists-disguised-as-afghan-refugees-trying-to-get-into-neighbouring-countries-1090240364.html

Lavrov: Terrorists Disguised as Afghan Refugees Trying to Get Into Neighbouring Countries

According to the top Russian diplomat, tackling the migration crisis is the priority now, since Afghanistan's neighbours are now being targeted by "destructive...

russia

afghanistan

sergei lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov addressed situation in Afghanistan on Wednesday, saying that terrorists and criminals, disguised as Afghan refugees are already trying to infiltrate neighbouring countries.According to the Russian minister, after almost two decades of NATO's attempts to impose its state-building model on Afghanistan, the nation has to start from scratch.He also stressed that Afghanistan's neighbours should prevent US and NATO military forces from having a presence on their territory.Previously, reports suggested that the US was speaking with the governments of Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and other countries in the region about potential basing rights.The situation in Afghanistan remains tense following the Taliban* takeover in August. The militants managed to seize all of the nation's provinces amid the US troop withdrawal and entered the capital on 15 August.

Golem The US is a cancer upon this planet and all international terrorism and terrorist groups like ISIS are symptoms of this cancer and countries like Russia have been busy targeting the symptoms of this cancer instead of addressing the cancer itself, until this cancer is targeted all other efforts is simply pissing in the wind. 2

Gone I gave you a like, though I think that Russia is precisely targeting the cancer: the "financial" sector. The mythical form of capitalism that depends on petro-dollar? "Petro" being related to MENA.... and Venezuela (in US "backyard"). Oh, they are targeting. I wish them clear skies and good wind. 2

afghanistan

