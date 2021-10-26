https://sputniknews.com/20211026/russian-scientists-explain-how-primordial-black-holes-could-have-formed-1090217057.html

Russian Scientists Explain How Primordial Black Holes Could Have Formed

Any event accompanied by accelerated mass movement is known to generate gravitational waves, but gravity is a very weak interaction, so the amplitude of these waves is extremely small.The existence of gravitational waves was predicted about a century ago, but due to the extreme weakness of the predicted effects, scientists have long been unable to either confirm or refute their existence.Ultimately, the LIGO and VIRGO collaborations experimentally proved the existence of gravitational waves on 14 September 2015. This discovery was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics in 2017.Over the past six years, researchers have obtained new signals of gravitational waves passing through the Earth. They have begun to use the findings as a source of information about processes in the early universe based on the time dependence of the amplitude of the received signal, said Sergei Rubin, professor at the Institute of Nuclear Physics and Engineering at the NRNU MEPhI.One such model describes the formation of massive primary black holes as a result of the collapse of closed domain walls characterised by increased energy density. Immediately after birth, such domains make chaotic movements, like a flag in the wind. According to the idea of MEPhI graduate Alexander Sakharov, these domain walls should emit gravitational waves. If their spectrum coincides with that observed on Earth, the model of primary black hole formation proposed by MEPhI scientists will be confirmed.According to Sergei Rubin, this idea turned out to be correct. In a paper published in a highly ranked scientific journal, it was shown that this model of primary black hole formation does not contradict the observed gravitational waves spectrum. Nevertheless, thorough and lengthy testing of the model is necessary.The model is based on current experimental evidence pointing to the existence of so-called primordial black holes, which formed so early that it is difficult to explain their appearance in a standard way. The point is that it takes at least a billion years for a massive black hole to form. The universe was born 13.8 billion years ago, so the oldest black holes must be at least a billion years younger than the "birth of the universe". However, there are black holes that formed 700 million years after the formation of the universe and they are very massive, measured in billions of solar masses.The idea and model of black hole formation as a result of the collapse of closed domain walls was proposed two decades ago by Rubin, Sakharov, and Khlopov. Nevertheless, the NRNU MEPhI group under the scientific leadership of Sergei Rubin continues to develop this model.Unlike many other models of the formation of primordial black holes, the one proposed at MEPhI assumes that black holes form in clusters. Calculations have shown that if there is a probability of jumping over a "hill maximum" in one spatial region, this probability is rather high in neighbouring regions as well.Scientists have a major task to further elaborate the model – to determine the temperature and chemical composition in the region surrounding the closed domain walls, the size of such a region, the number of black holes and their mass. Alexander Sakharov’s idea about the emission of gravitational waves by closed domain walls proved useful.The study results were published in the Physical Review D (PRD) journal.The scientific team claims that they also need to consider the assumption that the formation of such enclosed domain walls is related to the existence of additional spatial dimensions.

