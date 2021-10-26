https://sputniknews.com/20211026/150-people-arrested-in-dark-web-bust-europol-says--1090213486.html

150 People Arrested in Dark Web Bust, Europol Says

150 People Arrested in Dark Web Bust, Europol Says

150 people have been arrested as part of an international operation against criminals active on the dark web, Europol has announced. Officers seized more than $26.7 million in cash as well as over 230 kilograms of drugs and 45 units of weapons.The majority of the detained individuals come from the United States (65), followed by Germany (47), the UK (24), the Netherlands (4), France (3), two people Switzerland, and one from Bulgaria. Most of those arrested were salespeople and classified as “high value targets”, Dutch outlet Pointer reported, citing documents it obtained.The arrests were made possible after Europol earlier this year took DarkMarket, the world’s largest dark web marketplace used by half a million users, offline. Following the bust, law enforcement obtained information that helped them make the latest arrest.The operation, dubbed Dark HunTOR, was conducted jointly by Europol and Eurojust, an EU agency dealing with judicial cooperation in criminal matters among member states. The detained individuals are said to have sold tens of thousands of illegal goods on the dark web.Rolf van Wegberg, a cybercrime researcher at the Delft University of Technology, says the latest operation suggests that Europol has adopted a new strategy against criminals.

