Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE VIDEO: View of Sudanese Capital Khartoum After Military Takeover
https://sputniknews.com/20211026/150-people-arrested-in-dark-web-bust-europol-says--1090213486.html
150 People Arrested in Dark Web Bust, Europol Says
150 People Arrested in Dark Web Bust, Europol Says
The dark web is a term that describes parts of the World Wide Web that hide your identity and location, with users communicating through encrypted messages. It... 26.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-26T08:14+0000
2021-10-26T09:05+0000
europol
world
criminals
dark web
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104498/21/1044982127_0:339:5124:3221_1920x0_80_0_0_16202fa0be9e361bdc297e0c2ea05534.jpg
150 people have been arrested as part of an international operation against criminals active on the dark web, Europol has announced. Officers seized more than $26.7 million in cash as well as over 230 kilograms of drugs and 45 units of weapons.The majority of the detained individuals come from the United States (65), followed by Germany (47), the UK (24), the Netherlands (4), France (3), two people Switzerland, and one from Bulgaria. Most of those arrested were salespeople and classified as “high value targets”, Dutch outlet Pointer reported, citing documents it obtained.The arrests were made possible after Europol earlier this year took DarkMarket, the world’s largest dark web marketplace used by half a million users, offline. Following the bust, law enforcement obtained information that helped them make the latest arrest.The operation, dubbed Dark HunTOR, was conducted jointly by Europol and Eurojust, an EU agency dealing with judicial cooperation in criminal matters among member states. The detained individuals are said to have sold tens of thousands of illegal goods on the dark web.Rolf van Wegberg, a cybercrime researcher at the Delft University of Technology, says the latest operation suggests that Europol has adopted a new strategy against criminals.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Max Gorbachev
Max Gorbachev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104498/21/1044982127_516:0:5124:3456_1920x0_80_0_0_7fa77675f3543a0bf8321c49dac336c7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
europol, world, criminals, dark web

150 People Arrested in Dark Web Bust, Europol Says

08:14 GMT 26.10.2021 (Updated: 09:05 GMT 26.10.2021)
© AP Photo / Peter DejongExterior view of the Europol headquarters where participants gathered to attend the anti terror conference in The Hague, Netherlands, Monday, Jan. 11, 2016
Exterior view of the Europol headquarters where participants gathered to attend the anti terror conference in The Hague, Netherlands, Monday, Jan. 11, 2016 - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.10.2021
© AP Photo / Peter Dejong
Subscribe
Max Gorbachev
All materialsWrite to the author
Being updated
The dark web is a term that describes parts of the World Wide Web that hide your identity and location, with users communicating through encrypted messages. It has been described as the Wild West of the Internet, as it is used by criminals, extremists, and hacking groups, among others.
150 people have been arrested as part of an international operation against criminals active on the dark web, Europol has announced. Officers seized more than $26.7 million in cash as well as over 230 kilograms of drugs and 45 units of weapons.
The majority of the detained individuals come from the United States (65), followed by Germany (47), the UK (24), the Netherlands (4), France (3), two people Switzerland, and one from Bulgaria. Most of those arrested were salespeople and classified as “high value targets”, Dutch outlet Pointer reported, citing documents it obtained.
The arrests were made possible after Europol earlier this year took DarkMarket, the world’s largest dark web marketplace used by half a million users, offline. Following the bust, law enforcement obtained information that helped them make the latest arrest.
The operation, dubbed Dark HunTOR, was conducted jointly by Europol and Eurojust, an EU agency dealing with judicial cooperation in criminal matters among member states. The detained individuals are said to have sold tens of thousands of illegal goods on the dark web.
Rolf van Wegberg, a cybercrime researcher at the Delft University of Technology, says the latest operation suggests that Europol has adopted a new strategy against criminals.

"Whereas these types of operations previously focused on arresting managers of these types of marketplaces and confiscating the infrastructure, we see that police forces have now focused on arresting the top sellers. Now the hope is that arresting the sellers will have a bigger impact", Wegberg said.

111000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
08:53 GMTTokyo Residents Stage Peaceful Demonstration Against Former Princess Mako's Marriage
08:50 GMTWorld War II Bomb Blast on Solomon Islands Kills Two, Reports Say
08:47 GMTUS House Passes Bill to Posthumously Award Medals to Troops Killed in Kabul Airport Blast
08:25 GMTUS Judge Sets Deadline For Prince Andrew’s Testimony in Sex Abuse Case
08:18 GMTTrade Between Russian Capital and US Nearly Doubles in 2021
08:15 GMTPolice Mistook Brian Laundrie's Mother for Her Son in Surveillance Video the Week He Disappeared
08:14 GMT150 People Arrested in Dark Web Bust, Europol Says
08:12 GMTAt-Tanf Base: Iran May Have Backed Drone Attack on US in Syria, American Officials Allege
08:08 GMTView of Sudanese Capital Khartoum After Military Takeover
08:06 GMTUp to 300,000 Swedes Estimated to Have Lost Sense of Smell Due to COVID-19
07:45 GMTWhat's Behind Facebook Whistleblower's Call for 'Reining In' the Silicon Valley Giant?
07:21 GMTAs Senior Indian Politicians Flee Congress, Party Aims to Reassess Strategy Ahead of Polls
07:11 GMTNordic Flag Carrier SAS 'Fighting for Survival' Amid Plunging Shares
07:03 GMTBenjamin Netanyahu Still Leading in Polls and Experts Can't See Reason Behind It
07:03 GMTFlorida Gov. DeSantis Says Anthony Fauci Should Be Held Accountable for ‘Unethical’ Experiments
06:39 GMTPolice Book Kashmiri Students Under Anti-Terror Law for Celebrating Pakistan's Win Against India
06:31 GMTThierry Henry: Messi is 'Isolated' in PSG Since It is Still 'Mbappe's Club'
06:18 GMTMoscow Blasts German Defence Minister's Statement About 'Containing Russia' as Inadmissible
05:57 GMTRishi Sunak Reportedly Rules Out Cutting Levy on Household Energy Bills as Fuel Crisis Hits Britain
05:30 GMTNATO Boss Says Door for Finnish Membership Open as Polls Register Spike in Animosity Toward Russia