'What's-His-Name?' Nancy Pelosi Appears to Forget Donald Trump's Name

The interview focused on US President Joe Biden and the Democrats' eagerness to eliminate the filibuster to pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Act. The bill is designed to improve federal oversight over changes in state laws that could disenfranchise voters.After Pelosi communicated her desire to eliminate the filibuster, her brain may have filibustered her mouth from saying the name "Donald Trump", as she noted that "when what's-his-name was president and the Republicans were in power, Mitch McConnell pulled back the filibuster with simple majorities".Jake Tapper, was quick to remind her of what "what's-his-name" name was, helpfully chiming in with the answer, "Donald Trump". Pelosi has a history of mixing up names or forgetting them altogether. In 2018, she confused Donald Trump with George W. Bush and called George Floyd, George Kirby.The House Speaker spent the Trump presidency at odds with the latter, but it is unlikely she will ever fully forget his name.

Uninformed out here we got Thingamabob , whatsamabob and whosamabob , or more communally "that fuckwit" 0

vot tak This govno is news? Thumbs down limbaugh wonk. 0

