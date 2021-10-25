Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211025/whats-his-name-nancy-pelosi-appears-to-forget-donald-trumps-name-1090181509.html
'What's-His-Name?' Nancy Pelosi Appears to Forget Donald Trump's Name
'What's-His-Name?' Nancy Pelosi Appears to Forget Donald Trump's Name
In an interview with Jake Tapper on CNN about the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi gave the appearance of forgetting former... 25.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-25T04:00+0000
2021-10-25T04:49+0000
donald trump
nancy pelosi
john lewis
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/03/1080359871_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_da3a6de216ac363bd218e49ac583ea28.jpg
The interview focused on US President Joe Biden and the Democrats' eagerness to eliminate the filibuster to pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Act. The bill is designed to improve federal oversight over changes in state laws that could disenfranchise voters.After Pelosi communicated her desire to eliminate the filibuster, her brain may have filibustered her mouth from saying the name "Donald Trump", as she noted that "when what's-his-name was president and the Republicans were in power, Mitch McConnell pulled back the filibuster with simple majorities".Jake Tapper, was quick to remind her of what "what's-his-name" name was, helpfully chiming in with the answer, "Donald Trump". Pelosi has a history of mixing up names or forgetting them altogether. In 2018, she confused Donald Trump with George W. Bush and called George Floyd, George Kirby.The House Speaker spent the Trump presidency at odds with the latter, but it is unlikely she will ever fully forget his name.
out here we got Thingamabob , whatsamabob and whosamabob , or more communally "that fuckwit"
0
This govno is news? Thumbs down limbaugh wonk.
0
2
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Nevin Brown
Nevin Brown
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/03/1080359871_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f5bb928f22c77e4ef246ff24d731f359.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
donald trump, nancy pelosi, john lewis

'What's-His-Name?' Nancy Pelosi Appears to Forget Donald Trump's Name

04:00 GMT 25.10.2021 (Updated: 04:49 GMT 25.10.2021)
© AFP 2021 / MARK WILSONWASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 04: President Donald Trump delivers the State of the Union address as House Speaker Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) looks on in the chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives on February 04, 2020 in Washington, DC.
WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 04: President Donald Trump delivers the State of the Union address as House Speaker Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) looks on in the chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives on February 04, 2020 in Washington, DC. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / MARK WILSON
Subscribe
Nevin Brown
All materials
In an interview with Jake Tapper on CNN about the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi gave the appearance of forgetting former President Donald Trump's name.
The interview focused on US President Joe Biden and the Democrats' eagerness to eliminate the filibuster to pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Act. The bill is designed to improve federal oversight over changes in state laws that could disenfranchise voters.

In the interview, US Speaker of the House Pelosi noted that "the most important vote right now in the Congress of the United States is the vote to respect the sanctity of the vote, the fundamental basis of our democracy. So, if there were one vote that the filibuster could enable to go forward, that would be the vote, and enable so much more, because we're talking about stopping the suppression of the vote and the nullification of the elections".

After Pelosi communicated her desire to eliminate the filibuster, her brain may have filibustered her mouth from saying the name "Donald Trump", as she noted that "when what's-his-name was president and the Republicans were in power, Mitch McConnell pulled back the filibuster with simple majorities".
Jake Tapper, was quick to remind her of what "what's-his-name" name was, helpfully chiming in with the answer, "Donald Trump". Pelosi has a history of mixing up names or forgetting them altogether. In 2018, she confused Donald Trump with George W. Bush and called George Floyd, George Kirby.
The House Speaker spent the Trump presidency at odds with the latter, but it is unlikely she will ever fully forget his name.
033000
Discuss
Popular comments
out here we got Thingamabob , whatsamabob and whosamabob , or more communally "that fuckwit"
Uninformed
25 October, 07:08 GMT
000000
This govno is news? Thumbs down limbaugh wonk.
vtvot tak
25 October, 07:20 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
04:27 GMTSudanese Opposition Union Calls on People to Protest Against Military Coup
04:00 GMT'What's-His-Name?' Nancy Pelosi Appears to Forget Donald Trump's Name
03:17 GMTFacebook Exec Reportedly Warns Employees of 'More Bad Headlines' to Come
03:16 GMTSudan’s Prime Minister Under House Arrest, 4 Ministers Detained - Reports
02:16 GMTIsrael Going Further With Construction of Over 1,300 Housing Units in West Bank
01:15 GMTPandemic Will End When World Chooses to End It, WHO Chief Says
YesterdayJamie Lynn Spears Says Parents Pressured Her to Get an Abortion to Maintain Her Career
YesterdayFriends Alum James Michael Tyler Dead After Battle With Prostate Cancer Battle
YesterdayMeghan McCain Thanks Trump for Publicity After 45's Scathing Statement Against Her Late Father
YesterdaySmoke in the Cabin Forces American Airlines Flight to Make an Emergency Landing
YesterdayColombia Getting Ready to Extradite Most Wanted Drug Dealer Otoniel to US - Minister
YesterdayQatar Frustrated About Lack of Response From US to Request for Drone Sale - Reports
YesterdayMax Verstappen Wins US Formula One Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton Finishes Second
YesterdayOld Trafford Has Fallen: Liverpool Desecrate Manchester United on Hallowed Ground
Yesterday'Cyclone Bomb': Weather Forecasters Say US West Coast Should Brace For Huge Subzero Storm
YesterdayTehran Vows Israel Will Suffer 'Thousands of Billions' of Dollars in Damage If It Dares Attack Iran
Yesterday'Greedy, Extremely Selfish' Mo Salah Branded 'Best Player in the World This Season'
YesterdayBiden Administration Reportedly Set to Roll Out Tax Targeting 0.0002% Wealthiest Americans
YesterdayPolice Presence in Nottingham Bolstered Following Wave of Spiking Reports, Says Media
YesterdayLiverpool Beat Manchester United 5-0 in Premier League