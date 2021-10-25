https://sputniknews.com/20211025/russian-sailors-saved-panama-flagged-ship-from-pirates-in-gulf-of-guinea--defense-ministry-1090205519.html

Russian Sailors Saved Panama-Flagged Ship From Pirates in Gulf of Guinea- Defense Ministry

Russian Sailors Saved Panama-Flagged Ship From Pirates in Gulf of Guinea- Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, October 26 (Sputnik) - Sailors of the Russian Northern Fleet rescued a Panama-flagged container ship from pirates in the Gulf of Guinea, the Russian...

"On October 25, the crew of the large anti-submarine ship Vice-Admiral Kulakov prevented pirates from seizing a civilian ship in the Gulf of Guinea in the Atlantic Ocean," the ministry said.The crew received a distress signal from the Lucia container ship flying the flag of Panama from Togo to Cameroon.A Ka-27PS helicopter carrying a marine corps unit took off from the Russian ship and immediately headed for the area of ​​the incident. According to the Ministry of Defense, the pirates left the ship when the helicopter appeared and headed towards the coast in their boat at full speed.

