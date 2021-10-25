https://sputniknews.com/20211025/kashmir-to-witness-first-ever-steel-plant-as-modi-govt-pushes-for-development-in-violence-hit-1090192168.html

Kashmir to Witness First Ever Steel Plant as Modi Govt Pushes for Development in Violence Hit Valley

Kashmir to Witness First Ever Steel Plant as Modi Govt Pushes for Development in Violence Hit Valley

In January, the Indian government launched a $3.8 billion incentive program to attract investment into the federally-controlled territory of Jammu and Kashmir... 25.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-25T19:02+0000

2021-10-25T19:02+0000

2021-10-25T19:05+0000

kashmir

narendra modi

investment

jammu and kashmir

steel industry

amit shah

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/18/1082438190_0:120:1280:840_1920x0_80_0_0_5b901e5113cc7f6650300124843c8ee2.jpg

India's steel conglomerate JSW Steel has announced a $20 million investment in Kashmir, bringing the region's first steel plant in coming months. The announcement is the second significant investment in the valley in October, a month marred with persistent attacks on non-local civilians.The "state of the art colour-coated steel" plant would have a capacity of 120,000 metric tonnes per annum and lines to make steel sandwich panel and steel doors to cater to the Kashmir market.Indian Home Minister Amit Shah distributed the land allotment papers to JSW Steel in Srinagar on Monday. He said that the land had been allotted for an investment of $684 million in Kashmir since the change in land rights law last year. The government aimed to bring around $7 billion investment in Kashmir before 2022. Last week, Dubai signed an accord with the Indian government to build a hospital, IT parks, and other infrastructure in Kashmir. The Himalayan region is primarily dependent on farming, handicrafts, and tourism.The government scrapped Article 370 of the Indian Constitution in August 2019, ending the special status for Kashmir, which was the main feature for its accession to India in 1947.

https://sputniknews.com/20210219/india-invites-european-countries-to-invest-in-kashmir-as-security-environment-changes-1082125720.html

kashmir

jammu and kashmir

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

kashmir, narendra modi, investment, jammu and kashmir, steel industry, amit shah