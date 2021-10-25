https://sputniknews.com/20211025/facebook-exec-reportedly-warns-employees-of-more-bad-headlines-to-come--1090181165.html

Facebook Exec Reportedly Warns Employees of 'More Bad Headlines' to Come

Facebook Exec Reportedly Warns Employees of 'More Bad Headlines' to Come

Reports citing internal Facebook documents have been emerging since Friday, when outlets began publishing excerpts of testimony by Frances Haugen, a former... 25.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-25T03:17+0000

2021-10-25T03:17+0000

2021-10-25T03:17+0000

facebook

nick clegg

mark zuckerberg

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/19/1090180888_0:15:3000:1703_1920x0_80_0_0_10106c5ced053c36889e1aa68f8c5839.jpg

Over the weekend, one Facebook executive issued a company-wide memo apparently attempting to manage employee expectations in the coming weeks, according to a report by Axios. In the issuance, dated October 23, a Facebook VP of global affairs, Nick Clegg, warned employees that they may need to brace "for more bad headlines in the coming days." Employees should "listen and learn from criticism when it is fair, and push back strongly when it is not," the Facebook exec's memo detailed, while urging workers to keep their "heads held high." The outpour of information has come ahead of the planned Monday release of "The Facebook Papers," a series from at least 17 news organizations that heavily leans on information found in Haugen's testimony.The consortium decided to lift its agreement for a Monday publication after the Wall Street Journal published a piece that contained information that cited documents obtained in Haugen's related affidavit.The Associated Press, Politico, Reuters, The New York Times, The Washington Post, CNN, and NBC News were all part of the consortium.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Evan Craighead

Evan Craighead

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evan Craighead

facebook, nick clegg, mark zuckerberg